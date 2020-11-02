GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners moved millions of dollars Monday to prepare for projects and cover expenses, including those for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic locally.
During their meeting, the commissioners approved appropriating more than $4.9 million from government reimbursements through each the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funds, totaling about $9.8 million, will help pay for services, supplies and equipment, and serve as reimbursements for costs, related to the pandemic.
The CARES Act appropriation will tap the rest of the $6.7 million the county was allotted through the measure for the year.
The Elkhart County Council is expected to consider the appropriations at its next meeting Nov. 14.
In another vote, the commissioners approved $9 million in three chunks for the upcoming C.R. 38 construction project from C.R. 35 to C.R. 31. Of those funds, $5 million comes from an Indiana Major Moves loan, Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie told the board. He estimated the loan will be paid back over about a year and a half.
The commissioners also approved $20,000 for an updated contract with a firm leading a study on the utility systems in an industrial area north of Middlebury. The money will come out of the Ind. 13 tax increment financing district.
Another $105,000 was approved out of the C.R. 17 Northeast TIF to prepare for construction on a new boat and kayak launch at the Six Span Bridge near Elkhart. The project has been planned since about 2017 near the bridge on C.R. 17 that crosses the St. Joseph River between Ind. 120 and Bristol Street.
Other appropriations Monday included:
• $173,790 for roof repairs at the Elkhart County Courthouse in downtown Elkhart, as well as for heating and cooling work at the Elkhart County Jail;
• $80,000 to create a secure parking area at the courthouse in Elkhart. Commissioner Mike Yoder noted a committee is in the process of reviewing the request;
• $20,000 for the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office to purchase a new vehicle;
• And $211,422 to serve as the annual allocation to the Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership.
