GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will bring a consultant in to help look at prescription drug benefits in county employee insurance plans.
During their meeting Monday, the commissioners approved a contract with Truveris Inc., a New York-based firm, which according to its website, navigates the pharmacy supply chain to help clients manage costs.
The agreement includes having Truveris assess pharmaceutical benefit managers that serve county health plans and perform follow-up maintenance over a three-year period, Steve Olsen, a county attorney told the board.
The review will look into whether to potentially redo or create new contracts with the pharmaceutical benefit managers, he said.
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a subscription agreement for fiber data services with Manifold Services Inc.
