GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Highway Department is ready to begin its annual wedging program. The program seeks to mitigate the effects of horse and buggy traffic causing damage to roadways.
Highway Department Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie explained that horseshoes beating on pavement naturally create a trough along the sides of the road. The indentations then hold water from rain or snow and eventually potholes are the final result. The highway department has found that filling the annual troughs with fresh asphalt and then sealing the surface becomes the best option, since the center of the roadways is generally not impacted.
It is largely funded by buggy registration fees, which are around $100 per year with a 2% increase annually. Last year’s fees brought in around $500,000. The department expects to maintain about 16 miles this season.
During the Monday morning commissioners’ meeting, McKenzie opened the project bids: Reith Riley Construction, $469,428, and Niblock Excavating, $551,657.50.
Other items that came before the board included:
• The Elkhart County Commissioners approved a final notice of award for the Foraker Southwest Tecumseh water project. The final cost is $10,804,374.
• The Elkhart County Highway Department requested a “No-Through-Trucks” ordinance on C.R. 4 between Ind. 13 and East County Line Road, and on East County Line Road between C.R. 2 and C.R. 4, and for a section of C.R. 2 between C.R. 43 and East County Line Road.
McKenzie explained that the matter came as a request from residents of Stone Lake, who claimed that a significant amount of commercial traffic uses the area instead of using Ind. 13, Ind. 120 and the Toll Road as McKenzie believes they should. He said East County Line Road, which is predominantly residential, is a narrow road with many curves unsuited for commercial traffic especially when alternatives exist. It is suspected that the trucks are entering the area through LaGrange County’s nearby roads and McKenzie said they are also considering ordinances for the roads they maintain near the lake as well. McKenzie also said there are historical records of a sign posted in the area previously, but no ordinance against trucks was found on file.
• Bids for a portion of C.R. 20 where county administration hopes to construct an access road will be received soon. Negotiations are ongoing with the gas company which has an easement across the land, but the owner and county have finalized agreements for land exchanges at C.R. 17 and C.R. 20 in order to gain access to a parcel the county owns on the east side of C.R. 20.
• Middlebury and Nappanee-based recycling centers will close on March 28, with the new Goshen city-based city opening April 1 on Indiana Avenue. The commissioners learned Monday that solid waste employees held discussions with the town of Middlebury about maintaining a recycling location that the county could help fund but the town would control. Middlebury has decided to not participate. The county is still in negotiations with the city of Nappanee.
• CentiMark Corp. was retained to do work on the Hudson Street Clinic of the Elkhart County Health Department for $159,780 with a 20-year material and labor warranty.