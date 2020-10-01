ELKHART — As the COVID-19 pandemic carries on, Elkhart County’s health officer intends to step down from her post at the end of the year.
Dr. Lydia Mertz announced during the county health board’s meeting in Elkhart Thursday night that she will retire Dec. 31.
Mertz said she began considering her retirement in January, but made the decision official when she informed the board a couple months ago.
“I’ve had a lifetime of service to the community that I love. I have given this considerable thought, especially after the pandemic started. It’s hard to leave in the middle of a big project, so to speak, like this. However, this is the right time for me to retire,” Mertz said, making the announcement public.
As health officer, Mertz leads the county health department, and in the past few months, became a controversial figure as the county implemented the order mandating face masks in public amid the COVID health emergency.
She and the health board are going into the final three months of the year concerned about what she described as a post-Labor Day spike in COVID-19 cases, and whether that will carry into cold-weather holidays where people tend to gather indoors and travel.
“Time will tell how high it will go and how long it will last. I remain concerned about Thanksgiving and Christmas. Traditionally those are holidays associated with many indoor activities,” Mertz said.
Health board member Josi DeHaven presented a slideshow showing local COVID-related health data since the pandemic reached Elkhart County in March. One point she noted is local hospitalization rates currently have reached their highest levels since April.
After meeting Thursday with the county’s emergency command, which includes members of local hospital systems, the county emergency management agency and the department, DeHaven said regional hospitals have seen spaces filling recently, and there are worries they don’t have excess capacity to care for COVID patients.
“Hospital leaders are now beginning to make plans to transfer patients elsewhere in the state if necessary,” DeHaven said, adding such patients require specialized care. “And while we have capacity in our hospitals today, we have to come together as a community and do everything we can to preserve capacity and to take care of our citizens.”
She and board president Randy Cammenga said the main message from the presentation was once the county issued its face mask mandate June 29, the number of hospitalizations decreased and deaths decreased as more people wore masks. But the rise in cases hit in the last week or so.
“Why we’re seeing a spike, we don’t know. We can hypothesize that people are stepping back a little bit from the mask mandate, but we don’t know that for sure. There’s some factor out there that’s causing it. Whether it’s because people are in closer confinement now, because it’s cooling off, whether it’s related to kids going back to school, whether it’s congregating people,” Cammenga said. “So, there probably is some fatigue, but that’s why we as the health leadership in the county have to continue to push for the safe measures — for face coverings, for social distancing, for handwashing. And we just got to keep it up.”
The health board meeting was nearly at capacity as residents attended the event in the gymnasium of the health department’s office at the Lincoln Center along Oakland Avenue in Elkhart.
From the crowd, 14 people addressed the board, with a dozen of them reiterating complaints and concerns about the face mask mandate eroding personal freedoms, resulting in additional physical and mental health issues, and fostering acts of animosity among residents as well as discrimination against people who choose not to wear masks.
One woman presented a petition with more than 580 signatures to the board.
The outcry was similar to those voiced by residents who packed a health board meeting in August and recent meetings of the Elkhart County Commissioners.
Thursday night’s meeting had actually been rescheduled from its original date of Sept. 24. That meeting was canceled when, according to a news release, a group of about 50 people showed up for the meeting without wearing face masks in a small room at the Lincoln Center. The release stated health board members felt the situation created an unsafe environment for conducting business.
