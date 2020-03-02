GOSHEN — The head of the Elkhart County Health Department hopes the state will provide kits for testing for the coronavirus this week.
With nearly 50 reported cases of the disease caused by the virus in the U.S. as of Monday, the local health department has been preparing responses should infections appear in Elkhart County.
Dr. Lydia Mertz, the county health officer, said her department has worked to ensure it has adequate supplies available for an outbreak and is communicating with administrators at local hospitals. She said they’ve discussed how many rooms hospitals have available for isolating patients, quantities of their supplies — items including medical gowns, masks, gloves and face shields — and whether staffing levels could handle an influx of patients from an outbreak. Mertz signaled confidence the county is equipped to weather such a situation.
“If we had tremendous numbers of very ill patients, it would be difficult. But from what’s been happening at other areas of the United States, if that same thing were to happen here, we could handle it. We are ready to handle that,” Mertz said.
A news release also shows the county health department receives daily updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Indiana Department of Health, about the spread of the virus.
“The virus is so new, there’s a lot of things we don’t know about it,” Mertz said. “But, if it came today, we’re ready to go.”
She hopes the state will send coronavirus testing kits this week to help the county’s ability to more quickly confirm whether or not patients have suspected cases of the illness, COVID-19, caused by the virus should they appear.
Mertz noted there’s now a nationwide shortage of the testing kits as healthcare professionals wait for companies to produce more of them to meet demand.
No coronavirus cases have been reported in Indiana as of Monday. The health department, in the news release, said there’s a low risk of becoming infected with the virus here.
Illinois and Wisconsin are among 10 states where the disease has appeared. Washington, Oregon and California on the West Coast have reported cases, as well as Arizona. New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Florida have also reported cases, according to CDC data.
As of Monday, there were 43 confirmed and suspected cases in the U.S., with 17 people requiring hospitalization. An Associated Press report said six people have died from the virus, all located in Washington.
This strain of coronavirus is similar to viruses that cause the diseases SARS and MERS as well as the common cold, the health department said. COVID-19 symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath, according to the CDC’s website.
“The illness is mild in over 80% of infected people, but in the elderly and chronically ill person it can lead to severe pneumonia, multi-organ failure and death,” the news release states. “There is no vaccine, or anti-viral medication shown to be effective yet, although they are being developed currently.”
The virus is believed to spread mainly from person-to-person, according to the CDC’s website. The page also states there’s a possibility the disease could spread to people who come into contact with surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touch their faces. But the CDC said that’s not believed to be the main form of transmission.
The virus seems to spread “easily and sustainably” in community settings in affected areas, according to the CDC.
Should a severe, widespread outbreak of the illness occur in Elkhart County, Mertz envisions a worst-case-scenario would involve quarantines. In such an event, the health department would push for closing schools and potentially businesses, or at least slowing operations, for a couple weeks in order to separate people and slow the viral spread.
“We’re not thinking that’s a realistic scenario, but that would be the worst case,” Mertz said.
So far, basic practices that help prevent the spread of flu can also help thwart the spread of the coronavirus, she said.
“The things that we’re teaching our school children, we want adults to do also,” she said. “You can’t beat handwashing.”
Mertz recommended washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds frequently throughout the day. If people use hand sanitizers, she said those products should be at least 60% alcohol, and the gel should be rubbed on until it dries.
Other prevention activities include keeping hands away from faces to prevent germ transfers; sneezing or coughing into tissues or elbows instead of hands; and, when sick, staying home to rest and get well.
Mertz also suggested eating a healthy diet of fruits and vegetables, as well as getting plenty of rest in order to maintain a robust immune system.
The CDC’s page, CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov, has further information about the coronavirus, the current situation in the U.S. and discussions on prevention.
