GOSHEN — Local businesses will no longer face the possibility of fines if COVID-19 health orders are violated in the county. At the same time, the county government has also launched a program to help residents who have been struggling financially as a result of the pandemic.
The Elkhart County commissioners voted Monday to strip the list of fines out of a 3-month-old ordinance and focus entirely on addressing violations through education. The decision was based on the dramatic decrease in the number of local COVID cases since November, a trend in numbers remaining low, and because no fines have actually been ordered under the ordinance.
“The fact that no fines had needed to been levied or citation orders issued to date, I come before you with this amendment,” county attorney Steven Olsen said during a presentation.
The commissioners had passed an ordinance in late November which added a fine schedule to help enforce mandates in two orders the county health department had updated and issued. Enforcement called for health department inspectors, who investigated complaints, to first work with local businesses and organizations on correcting violations. Further violations would have led to fines potentially adding up to $2,500 and $5,000.
The amendment Olsen presented Monday takes the fine schedule out of the ordinance and replaces it with steps to “educate and encourage” businesses found to not be complying with health orders.
The move came after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a new executive order Feb. 25 that extended current state COVID-19 restrictions and measures, like requiring the use of facemasks, through the end of this month. The Elkhart County Health Department also amended its public health orders to align with the new state order, Olsen said.
He indicated the county’s amended ordinance focuses on relaxing local government oversight on the issue.
“I think this is definitely a reward, basically,” Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said, adding residents have worked hard to mitigate the coronavirus’ spread. “This is a step in the right direction.”
Commissioner Frank Lucchese agreed, saying that even while not everybody was happy with the mask mandate or potential fines, people worked to reduce positive COVID cases, which peaked at 426 on Nov. 13, to handfuls of daily cases, ranging from about 45–10, through February.
“I appreciate how our community has stepped up,” Lucchese said.
Commissioner Brad Rogers disagreed with describing the amendment as a “reward.”
“I think that this is something that government shouldn’t have done in the first place, so I’m happy to support this,” Rogers said of eliminating the fine schedule.
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
The commissioners also opened a local program Monday where eligible residents can access federal funds to help pay bills if they’ve been financially strapped as a result of COVID-19.
The county received funding through the U.S. Treasury Department and the Consolidated Appropriations Act to use for the rental assistance program, according to a news release and information presented during Monday’s meeting.
Through a portal on the county’s website, qualifying residents can apply for money to help cover unpaid bills. Eligibility includes those who are receiving unemployment benefits, who lost income, had increased costs or other financial hardship due to the pandemic; homelessness or housing instability; or a household income at or below 80% of the area’s income median, the release shows.
The program is designed to provide assistance for a year with an ability to include past-due bills from up to six months.
Residents can apply via the portal at www.ElkhartCounty.com/rentalassistance.
As part of this initiative, the commissioners also approved a resolution to have accounting firm Baker Tilley provide the administrative services to run the program.
