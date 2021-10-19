GOSHEN — The Elkhart County commissioners are putting in a new route for events to circumvent the county’s noise ordinance.
During their meeting Monday, the commissioner’s approved an ordinance amending county code to include a new process for applying for exemptions from the noise ordinance.
The process is aimed at events around certain holidays and celebrations, concerts, parades, and other special events. People bringing a “source of sound or activity,” which would be unduly affected by the noise ordinance could also apply for an exemption, county attorney Craig Buche said.
Applications would go through the county administrator, who would consider the requests and then recommend the commissioners either approve or deny them. Criteria to consider would include the extent of the event, the location, time, whether the event would support, promote or benefit public purposes, and whether the event would affect the public’s ability to enjoy the surroundings, according to Buche.
“We were getting a lot of requests for fireworks, or concerts, or celebrations, and we needed a vehicle to handle the exceptions and communicate with the sheriff’s office officially,” Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said.
GRANT APPLICATIONS
Several other issues were addressed by the commissioners Monday.
Among them, they approved Elkhart County Health Department requests to review grant applications for moving money out of two funds.
County Administrator Jeff Taylor told the board the health department sought grants of more than $145,000 in carryover money from both the local Health Maintenance Fund and the department’s trust account to cover costs for issues like fringe benefits, office supplies and mileage.
The requests were made via a newly drafted grant application form for county departments to use, Taylor said.
Weirick then noted the new requirement grew out of discussions between the commissioners and the Elkhart County Council, where she said council members wanted the county auditor to more tightly manage some county funds.
