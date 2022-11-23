GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will be conducting an emergency meeting Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place in the basement level of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., in the election storage area, a news release stated.
The meeting will regard the ballots cast and tabulated in the Concord Community School Board election.
During the November election, Concord Community Schools had three seats available. The five-member board allows no more than a one-member deviation between their two districts. This year, that meant that voters could only elect one person from District 2 onto the board, incumbent Jared Sponseller, or his challengers Stacey McDowell, Crystal Kidder, Fikre Menbere or Damion Steele. In District 1, with two seats available by default, they had three candidates to choose from — incumbents Jennifer Davis and Tara Towner, or Mike Malooley.
On Nov. 10, the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office confirmed that for Concord Community Schools the top three vote-getters were Jennifer Davis at 2,641, Tara Michelle Towner at 1,870 and Stacy McDowell at 1,854.
However, in a press release issued Monday, Concord Community Schools indicated that the clerk’s office informed school corporation representatives that the voting machine computer program was “unable to exclude certain improper votes. The voting machine vendor also confirmed that inability with the County Clerk.”