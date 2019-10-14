GOSHEN — Elkhart County joined the ranks of local communities with federal congratulations for embracing solar energy.
During their meeting Monday, county commissioners accepted a plaque bearing the county’s new SolSmart gold designation as part of a program backed by the U.S. Energy Department.
Leah Thill, environmental planner with the Michiana Area Council of Governments, presented the award, saying it recognizes local policies that encourage opportunities for solar energy development.
Policies include relatively low-cost permit fees for solar energy, a streamlined permitting process and staff trained in code enforcement and safety at solar facilities.
“A lot of it has to do with solar readiness. So, getting inspectors trained, firefighters trained, permitting staff so that they are familiar with the technology, know the latest codes and identify code violations,” Thill said. “There’s a lot of DIY stuff that goes on, especially in this area, and so that’s really critical for safety.”
Chris Godlewski, county planning and development director, noted he and department staff worked to bring county procedures in line with standards set in the SolSmart program. Language was tweaked in the zoning ordinance amendment for solar energy, for example.
In addition to the county, Marshall County and the city of Plymouth also received SolSmart gold designations this year. Goshen and Nappanee won designations in 2017.
The program, funded by the energy department and led by the Solar Foundation and the International City/County Management Association, launched in 2016 to help local governments create faster, affordable and efficient routes to solar energy.
BROWNFIELDS MEMORANDUM
Also during Monday’s meeting, the commissioners signed a memorandum of understanding with MACOG on a grant aimed at cleaning up brownfields.
The organization was awarded a three-year, $600,000 grant through the Environmental Protection Agency in the spring to assess potentially contaminated properties that can be restored into higher-value real estate, according to Thill.
She also presented the commissioners a form for identifying potential brownfields that can be added to a regional list. The assessment program is part of a four-county coalition Elkhart County joined last year with Kosciusko, St. Joseph and Marshall counties.
The memorandum laid out that MACOG is responsible for administering the regional grant funds, and the organization will work with communities to list and prioritize targeted sites, Thill said.
Commissioner Frank Lucchese was absent from Monday’s meeting.
