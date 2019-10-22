ELKHART — With a new home and a new slogan, Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau staff believe the agency has a more high-profile welcome sign for tourists to the county.
CVB leaders, joined by local mayors, county officials and stakeholders, cut the ribbon to formally open the new county Visitor Center in Elkhart Tuesday.
“We are really proud of the projects we have been involved in,” said Diana Lawson, the organization’s CEO, in a pre-ribbon-cutting speech. “We are really well-crafted in the work that we do in Elkhart County.”
Saying the center aims to symbolize the best the county has to offer, Lawson also unveiled the CVB’s new corporate brand, which states, “We believe in here.”
The Visitor Center, at 3421 Cassopolis St., now sits right along the busy street just north of Indiana Toll Road Exit 92. As the capital “V” from the sign pokes above the front door, the office is intended to serve as a more visible gateway for travelers who reach the area from the highway.
“We want to be here so that they can get a good first impression,” said Terry Mark, the county CVB’s communications director.
The location is in the heart of the highest concentration of hotels and restaurants along the Toll Road exits through the county, Mark said. For many visitors, that area is their starting point on trips into communities like Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury or Nappanee, for example, and the center can point out places and attractions to check out.
“We intend for the visitor center to be sort of like a celebration of Elkhart County, really representing every aspect,” Mark said. “There’s such a wide diversity of things to do.”
A wall display at the center features an array of locally made products. Monitors cycle messages and photos of landmarks, parks and amenities throughout the county. And racks of brochures include information on points of interest. Quilts donated by local artists also decorate the facility.
Mark believes tourism is strong and growing in Elkhart County. CVB information from earlier this year cites a 2018 report, showing visitors contributed $550 million to the local economy in a year, and the economic impact grew by about 3%.
Visitors remain drawn to Amish lifestyle locales with artisanal handcrafted and homemade goods, while at the same time, the more urban downtowns of Elkhart and Goshen are seeing a “renaissance” of restaurants, breweries and galleries, Mark explained.
The Quilt Gardens tour, which finished its 12th year this summer, is a strong popular attraction. Mark also promoted the Heritage Trail audio driving tour.
“It takes people through every city and town of Elkhart County. And it shares, beyond just driving directions, just interesting stories, folklore, facts and figures,” Mark said. “It really is intended to help draw people in, help people know what there is to see and do.”
The CVB moved into its new home in August — a 7,200-square-foot facility in a new commercial building that’s about 20% larger than the previous center along Caravan Drive about a quarter-mile away, according to Mark.
During Tuesday’s presentation, Dan Shoup, president of the county’s innkeepers tax commission, noted the funds for the move came from revenue from advertisement sales in the county Area Guide. Shoup said innkeepers tax dollars weren’t used.
