ELKHART — Dark fiber is expected to continue growing in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Commissioners and ChoiceLight Inc. announced on Wednesday a collaboration to accelerate the county’s return on investment in its open-access fiber optic network.
“This partnership will help increase the availability and accessibility of quality internet connectivity in Elkhart County and we look forward to working with the ChoiceLight team to achieve these common goals,” said Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers.
The agreement gives ChoiceLight, a nonprofit professional fiber network, authorization to manage the county's nearly 200-mile fiber network. Elkhart County's network currently stretches from South Bend to Middlebury and from Elkhart to Goshen.
ChoiceLight already manages over 500 miles of fiber in St. Joseph and Marshall counties and on Tuesday it was announced that as of Jan. 1, the nonprofit gained authority to manage Elkhart County’s fiber network. Elkhart County will continue to grow the dark fiber across the county, while ChoiceLight manages the availability of the fiber.
“Fiber connectivity is a crucial piece of infrastructure that companies now take into account when making decisions on locating in a region,” said CEO/President of the Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County Chris Stager. “Dark fiber is important for us as we connect industry and try to change the face of industry here and as we try to promote industry 4.0 technologies.”
Dark fiber throughout the county is ready for internet providers and businesses to connect.
“The importance of dark fiber is that it’s vendor-neutral,” said CEO of ChoiceLight Regina Emberton. “You have all these internet service providers and they’re able to least as much as they need to help their customers. It kind of keeps the cost down in terms of competitive environment for internet services and that’s really a benefit.”
The benefit is that companies, especially in rural communities, don’t have to invest in infrastructure to serve communities because the infrastructure is already there and provided by the county.
“We want to make sure that they have the access to internet as well,” Emberton said. “During the pandemic, it really came to light about how much working there was, education and school there was at home, so if you don’t have a really robust digital connection it can really impact your ability to be participating in the economy of the future, I would say.”
Rogers explained the benefits of transferring management authority to a nonprofit.
“When you’re dealing with a nonprofit they don’t have to abide by all the ordinances and the red tape of government. Yeah, they’ve got to abide by rules, but it’s a little bit different and a little bit freer and Elkhart County doesn't control all that day-to-day stuff,” Rogers explained. “We own the infrastructure and we’ll never give that up, but our return on investment happens once this is geared up and people are paying to use the fiber and ChoiceLight, who gets compensation for this, will send money to Elkhart County who probably will return — reinvest — and put more dark fiber in.”
Strands of the dark fiber are already in use by the county and also by some internet providers.
Elkhart County businesses interested in learning more about ChoiceLight may contact Jamie Brazeau at 574-968-5381 or jbrazeau@choicelight.org.