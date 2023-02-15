Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.