GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Council denied a transfer Saturday that would allow the Elkhart County Commissioners to donate $100,000 to Horizon Education Alliance.
The council approved transfers that would ultimately make their way to the Center for Community Justice and the Council on Aging.
The trio of nonprofits has been receiving the funds for several years from the commissioners along with others, and Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick said they were chosen because of their direct or indirect impact on workforce development. The available funds come from the Solid Waste User Fees — the landfill’s profits — which are then divided up to various entities. Councilman Darryl Riegsecker made it clear during the beginning of the conversation that he would not be supporting any transfer of funds to any of the sources.
“When they voted to raise the rate for the landfill because they’re going to be short on money eventually, but then we’re taking the money from the landfill and giving it away, I said I would never support giving the money away…” he explained.
For the Center for Community Justice and the Council on Aging, all but Riegsecker voted in favor of transferring the funds to the commissioners in order for them to transfer to the nonprofits. In the case of HEA, only three councilmen, Randy Yohn, David Hess, and Tom Stump, voted in favor. HEA had received the funds for five years prior to the decision to exclude them from the funds, but concerns this year mounted from a variety of talking points.
Councilman Steven Clark explained that the handout they received highlighted 16 initiatives the organization is working on. One of them, a comprehensive counseling collaborative of Elkhart County, which is also promoted on HEA’s website, mentions education counselors and administrators being trained by Hatching Results. Clark’s concern rose from a question of what he believes to be Critical Race Theory.
From a June 2020 blog on the website, entitled “#BLACKLIVESMATTER STATEMENT FROM HATCHING RESULTS,” Clark read excerpts, “When we stand by while policies systematically eliminate access to AP and Honors classes for Black students, we are complicit. When we school counselors serve Black students but do not actively participate in self-transformative work around our own implicit biases, we are complicit…When the demographics of our rigorous courses do not match the demographics of the school as a whole and we say nothing, we are complicit… In this work, school counselors are either agents of positive change or enablers of the racist status quo – there is no middle ground. School counselors are ethically obligated to advocate for the dismantling of policies, practices, and procedures that sustain institutional racism in our schools.”
He told President/CEO of HEA Brian Wiebe that it’s a concern for funds. Wiebe told him that school administrators chose Hatchings Results to spend a Lilly Endowment they received as part of a workforce statewide development initiative.
“They had given money to each of the seven school systems (in Elkhart County) in 2017,” he recalled. “And when the school systems thought about what they wanted to do, they had two priorities. They said ‘We want to help students be career ready and we do want to think about life and employability skills, really, how do we help students be ready for the workplace.’ They looked across the country and they chose Hatching Results, actually, because they felt like they, collectively they believed they had the best professional development for school counselors. How can school counselors know their role and play a more vital role in helping students be ready for their future?”
Wiebe asserted that school administrators chose the organization as a county for a 12-lesson training series that lasted 18 months.
“They were a part of that work — they were not the only part at all of that initiative, but they were an important part,” he said. “It was training that was well received. People learned, and we’re not connected to them anymore.”
Wiebe added that many organizations, including HEA, made statements about “the importance of justice across our communities.”
“The training didn’t focus on those issues — I was there, and I have reports of those,” he said. “We as HEA and working with seven school systems have no example of where we’ve seen Critical Race Theory taught in schools. We don’t think it’s appropriate, HEA doesn’t. I would think the school superintendents would say it’s not appropriate, it’s not a K-12 thing, whatever you think about it.”
Clark also asked if there was ever an agreement that HEA would not request county funds. HEA began in 2012 as a nonprofit organization following discussions on whether or not it should have a seat in county government, Wiebe recalled, but there was ‘pushback.’
Wiebe explained that the county’s funding helps the organization when they seek out national grants, which ask whether or not an organization is receiving local funding. To that, councilman Doug Graham asked if they received funding from other local governments such as Nappanee, Middlebury, Goshen, or Elkhart, and asked if that would meet the requirements to be able to say that.
Wiebe said they received funds from Goshen to build out the Triple P parenting program, and a discount on rent in Goshen and Elkhart on their city-owned locations, but municipal investment hasn’t been strong overall.
“They don’t have a funding source like this where they can help,” Wiebe said.
Bujalski expressed concerns that Goshen College doesn’t show support either, although all seven school districts and Ivy Tech, Wiebe said, do, in their own ways. Public schools provide financial support, while Ivy Tech directors sit on the board.
“(The colleges) don’t see themselves as a philanthropic entity to give money away,” he said.
Hess interjected to inform younger councilmembers that prior to the reorganization of the state in the 1960s, county commissioners had employed a county superintendent of schools, whose job it was to work with the township trustees who were in charge of the schools to provide direction and format for education within the county. Following the reorganization, each of the school systems received its own superintendent.
“This is bringing education and that coordination back to the educational system, working with business and industry and those kinds of things, and I just find that it’s interesting, if we employed a county superintendent of schools, we wouldn’t get it for $100,000,” he said.
Hess was one of three councilmen who supported HEA receiving the funds.
Others did not agree. The council offered an opportunity for public comment and over half a dozen residents spoke in objection to the council providing funding to the HEA.
Pam Kaser, Middlebury, described to the council the drop in student proficiency scores explaining that she’s had students in Elkhart County schools since 1993. The highest scores were Middlebury, Baugo, and WaNee, while the lowest were in Goshen, Concord, and Elkhart. Kaser cited the first dramatic drop in scores between 2014 and 2015, and another between 2018 and 2019. It was the same for all three graphs — ELA, Math and both.
“If you notice, Elkhart is the lowest at 14%,” she said. “So 14% of the children in Elkhart schools are proficient in both math and English.”
She questioned why, if HEA began in 2012, and in 2018 Elkhart, Goshen, Concord districts received large Lilly endowment, they currently have the lowest test scores.
“This money was used for counseling,” she asserted. “It was not used to improve education.”
She went on to question the success of HEA.
“They have been instrumental in emphasizing mental health, and not education,” she noted. “Their focus is on equity, diversity, and inclusion, not education,” she said. “Has HEA done anything to improve our test scores?... if you are going to use our county’s money to help improve education, it should be spent money wisely on reading, writing, math, and science.”
The issue even drew organizations outside of the county. President of Purple for Parents Indiana Rhonda Miller offered a binder and presentation outlining the changes the organization believes are happening in education which are dangerous for children.
Others expressed concerns regarding the parameters HEA uses to determine success, where the website includes the number of workforce development hours as a factor; and stated that money should go to an organization geared at improving test scores.
Wiebe told the crowd the goals they want to see are decades out, but a countywide dashboard is being launched later in the year with plans to show indicators and current results.
Other items before the board included:
•Director of Elkhart County Emergency Management Jennifer Tobey asked the council to approve an appropriation for $5,282 to add emergency management lighting and radio installed onto a vehicle purchased through an Emergency Management Performance Grant. While Emergency Management does not respond to calls, they are registered as a first responder and use the equipment for safety and protection while on scene at various locations.
•Elkhart County Recorder Jennifer Doriot attended the meeting to request replacement carpeting in the microfilm department after taking over the department recently. She explained that parts are torn, and ripped, and experienced flood water damage about six years ago and she was told the repairs were supposed to be done then, but never were. She added that she only requested to repair the worse areas. The council questioned whether the property’s landlord should be handling the repairs, why it shouldn’t be taken out of the clerk’s budget, and why the request didn’t come from the commissioners. Doriot acknowledged that she wasn’t entirely sure of the protocols and Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick informed the council that they weren’t aware of it because the request didn’t go through Buildings and Grounds. She told the council the commissioners have the funds to withdraw the appropriation and they would help Doriot follow the proper protocols. County Councilman Doug Graham encouraged Buildings and Grounds to survey all county buildings for needed maintenance and repairs to be added to the upcoming budget, which the council will begin reviewing in two weeks.
•County Administrator Jeff Taylor requested $750,000 for design fees on the bridge crossing at Warren Street and Middlebury Street going over the Little Elkhart River. The county was awarded federal funds to complete the project, but will be imbursed 80%. He acknowledged that the project would likely take four to five years to complete and this is the first phase. Councilman Adam Bujalski used the time to question what he’s been told are lowered weight limit on many new bridges.
“That’s one of the things I’ve been touting for probably the last 10 years — there’s not enough bridge funds to continue to maintain our bridges,” Taylor said. “At some point in time we’re required to lower the weight rating.”
He pointed out to the council that EDIT funds, rather than bridge funds are being used because there isn’t enough bridge funding.
Taylor said bridges are inspected by an independent third party funded by INDOT or federal funds. The report will inform if bridge capacity must be lowered and Taylor said they take it seriously.
“One good example is the Indiana bridge here in Goshen — steel structure,” he said. “We work with the city of Goshen and they have a good understanding what they can and cannot take over that structure.”
•The bid for the steps on the west side of the courthouse came in over budget. The new total, over $300,000, was approved to be appropriated from the remainder of a dormant cumulative building fund which had $185,403.38. The work will begin in spring 2023. Taylor said he’ll be back at the next council meeting to recommend where to get the rest of the funds for the project.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department requested additional funds for gas. Inflation caused the department to use up funds at a quicker rate than expected, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Sean Holmes, explained. For that, they requested $30,000 to get through the year.
•The council approved a reimbursement from the STOP grant for $20,001. The federal grant helps to support domestic violence cases throughout the county.
•The Corson Riverwoods Park project continues to develop. During the council meeting, Elkhart County Parks Director Ronda DeCaire, met with the council to create an account for the new park’s land and water conversation fund to develop the park with a reimbursable grant. The council approved $250,000. During the discussion, councilman Doug Graham asked DeCaire the relationship the county should have for a county its size. DeCaire admitted to him that the county is critically deficient by almost 8,000 acres. The new park would only add 80 acres. She told the council a lot of the problem is that, unlike other nearby counties, Elkhart County doesn’t have a state park, forest, or fish and wildlife area.
“The more we can close those gaps and make those preservations of greens spaces for our citizens the better,” she said. “There is about 55 acres of land recommended that we preserve per every thousand constituents.”
During the pandemic, she said, when people were visiting parks more often, the lack of space was evident.
“It benefits our community health and wellness-wise, activity-wise, family events, preservation of the character of our community,” she said. “I think that as the RV capital of the world, the more trees and fields we tear down to park our RVs, the uglier our community gets. Is that really what we want to reflect? Creating the mixture of green space also will help with the health of our environment- preservation of wetlands, the forests, all of that is important.”
•Bristol Indiana Corporation, a rail casting facility, was found to be in substantial compliance of CF1 despite not meeting the criteria required. Michelle Schildknecht, Human Resources Director of the Bristol Indiana Corporation explained that challenges have arisen in employment. She told the council she’s held multiple job fairs and works closely with the unemployment office, but she’s hoping RV plant closures will help them to fill the gap the company is filling with temporary workers right now. They’re wanting to begin an additional shift, but they’re almost 80 employees short of their goal of 300. Offering $18-$24/hr and 100% paid premiums for insurance coverage, Schildknecht said it’s still been a challenge. The council agreed, given the information, and the company’s hopes to continue to increase employees, to approve its personal property and real estate CF1 forms. They also approved CF1 forms for Champagne Metals LLC and Smart LLC, noting them in substantial compliance.