GOSHEN — After hearing a variety of opinions on the subject, the Elkhart County Commissioners made guidelines for solar power projects in the county more well defined.
At its Monday meeting, by a 2-1 vote, commissioners approved an ordinance which would amend the text of the county zoning ordinance, specifically related to the approval and development of commercial solar energy projects. The county planning commission approved the changes, by a 6 to 1 vote, April 26.
Elkhart County Planning Director Chris Godlewski provided an overview for the commissioners.
“Anything over 10 acres in any district is going to be subject to a zone map change,” Godlewski said.
Godlewski discussed dimensional standards, buffering requirement, site plans and other aspects related to prospective solar energy projects.
“It seems as comprehensive as it can be for a first-time ordinance for the county,” he said.
Commissioners Frank Lucchese and Suzanne Weirick voted in favor of the amendment, with Brad Rogers voting against it.
For the complete meeting, including public input on the amendment, got to www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1l_wp6ymI8&t=5273s.