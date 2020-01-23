GOSHEN — Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder, R-District 2, filed his paperwork Thursday declaring his intention to seek the Republican nomination for reelection to the District 2 commissioner’s seat in the May 5 primary election.
Yoder, who with his declaration will be seeking his fifth four-year term as commissioner, faces a challenge for the Republican nomination from former Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers. The District 2 commissioner’s seat represents the townships of Benton, Clinton, Elkhart, Jackson, Jefferson, Middlebury and York.
“After 16 years in office, I’ve got a lot of really positive things we can talk about,” Yoder said of his campaign following his signing of paperwork Thursday morning at the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office. “I think in this campaign, though, we’ll be really focusing on the significant difference between the candidates. My opponent has very limited experience in the executive position. So, the fact that you were a good sheriff doesn’t always translate into being a good county executive.”
According to Yoder, one of the most striking differences between himself and Rogers is his extensive experience in the world of business.
“I started my own business at 25 years of age. I started with eight cows and 80 acres, and over time formed a partnership with another area farmer, and we had close to 1,000 head of dairy cattle and 1,000 acres,” Yoder said. “So, while my opponent was engaged in law enforcement in the private sector, I was dealing with state, local and national laws trying to work my way through that.
“And one of our goals in Elkhart County has always been to be a business-friendly environment. And I can tell you that we’ve got a lot of things we can point to in county government as being successful in that area,” Yoder added. “And I’ll also tell you, it’s extremely difficult, and unless you actually have real world experience in the business world, I don’t think you’re going to be very successful accomplishing business-friendly government from the county executive perspective.”
Speaking of his experience within county government, Yoder noted that he has 18 years of experience with the Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County, and close to 40 years of experience in land use and zoning issues.
“Those are two really important county commissioner duties, and my opponent’s experience is zero,” Yoder said. “Certainly the two of us have good name recognition. But again, there’s a stark difference in experience. And I just think that the community is not quite ready to put a person whose life experience is purely law enforcement into the county executive position where typically we like to see leaders from the business sector fill that role if possible.”
Yoder said a primary focus of his 2020 campaign will be to focus on highlighting the many efficiencies in county government that have been achieved during his time in the commissioner’s seat.
“I think we’re going to continue to stress that while a lot of candidates talk about creating efficiencies in government, I can actually point to changes we’ve made where we have achieved efficiencies ... in departments, especially in the county highway department, where we’ve created a leaner operation that has translated into more dollars going into county roads. So that kind of experience is important going forward.
“Other than that, the whole idea that we’re continuing to move toward diversifying our economy with our policies in economic development, just this policy of making government as business friendly as we can be, is important,” he added.
Yoder also pointed to a number of large building and infrastructure projects in the works within county government that will likely hold a prominent place within his campaign conversations.
“One of the exciting things we’re going to talk about I think, is we’ve got this very complicated building project coming up where we’re going to be consolidating courts in the county, and that’s going to be between a $60 to $80 million project,” Yoder said. “When I first came into office, we were actually finishing the county jail, and that was a $90 million project. And we’ve rebuilt Six Span Bridge, we’ve rebuilt Johnson Street Bridge, we’ve built a law enforcement building, we’ve built a new juvenile center, completed major portions of C.R. 17... So I have a lot of experience in building big projects.
“And the courts project is going to be complicated,” he added. “It’s going to impact both the city of Goshen and the city of Elkhart, and I think that my long term relationships with both mayors will play a key roll in somehow making this a smooth transition. It’s an extremely important project for the county, and involves a lot of tax dollars.”
Asked about any new policies or projects he’s hoping to get achieved should he be reelected, Yoder noted that there are definitely several projects he’d like to tackle should the vote go his way later this year.
“We have started this broadband project, which is innovative, and creative, and unique to our county. I’d like to see that through,” Yoder said, noting that he feels successful completion of the project will be a key component to developing the economic diversity the county has long been striving to achieve. “We also continue to do exciting infrastructure projects. C.R. 17 going from C.R. 38 to U.S. 6, we’ve made some changes there, and I’d like to see that project continue. And the county courts consolidation has the opportunity to create a substantial amount of savings in the operations of county government. It’s a very exciting project, and I’m excited about continuing to work on that as well.”
