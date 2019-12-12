INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick was elected vice president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners Northeast District during the annual conference last week.
Her peers selected her to represent them, according Elizabeth A. Mallers, director of communications with the Association of Indiana Counties, in a recent news release.
Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp said, “Weirick will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government.”
As district president, Weirick will represent the elected county commissioners in the northeast district of the state, which includes Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. The IACC is represented by six districts in the state, and Weirick will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the association.
Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty was elected northeast district president during the meeting as well. The district meeting also included discussion on current issues pertaining to county government in the northeast district.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2019 annual conference, the largest gathering of county commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops, and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and support staff.
Weirick and others attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on the conference theme “Sharing Solutions,” where they shared solutions in many areas of local government and focused on cyber security, wastewater planning, economic development, indiana jails in distress, emergency preparedness and resiliency, road and bridge funding, road safety planning, and more, the news release stated.
State Sen. Rodric Bray, who serves as the leader of the Indiana Senate as the president pro tempore, shared solutions with county commissioners as the keynote speaker for the conference on current issues related to local government, infrastructure, and the mental health and addiction problem that is causing jail overcrowding in many Indiana counties.
