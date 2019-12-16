GOSHEN — Six companies are in the running for the contract to tear down the former jail and juvenile detention center in downtown Goshen.
The Elkhart County commissioners opened bids for the “long-awaited” project during their meeting Monday.
“I don’t know, I’ve been waiting 16 years for this,” Commissioner Mike Yoder said at the top of the meeting.
The planned demolition of the building between Second and Third Streets follows construction of a new juvenile detention facility at the Elkhart County Jail complex along C.R. 26.
Bids for the demolition project ranged from $1.3 million to nearly $2.3 million.
Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie read the proposals, most of which came in two parts. He explained the bids offered a base total that included costs for the total demolition of the site, and also provided a second amount that would be credited off the total if the county opts for an alternative plan to leave the site’s foundation intact.
The bids were:
• Green Demolition Contractors of Chicago with a base total of $2,286,681 and an alternative credit of $53,000;
• R & R Excavating Inc. of Mishawaka with a base total of $1,807,305 and an alternative credit of $300,000;
• E. Lee Construction Inc. of Delphos, Ohio, with a base total of $1,646,960, but with no credit listed;
• Indiana Earth Inc. of Osceola with a base total of $1,599,710, and an alternative credit of $138,900
• Homrich Inc. of Carelton, Michigan, with a base total of $1,594,650, and an alternative credit of $100,000;
• And E.T. MacKenzie Co. of Grand Ledge, Michigan, with a base total of $1,391,392, and an alternative credit of $68,335.
The bids were accepted and will undergo a review to determine which company will get the job.
McKenzie said the project won’t just go to the lowest bidder, but several factors, including cost, project specifications, company proposals and bonds, will be evaluated in order to make a decision.
“I was pretty happy with the bids we got,” McKenzie said after the meeting. “We haven’t done a lot of big demolition jobs like this. I was a little concerned that they would come in a little higher.”
The commissioners, after accepting the bids, expressed relief that the day finally came to move forward with the old jail’s demolition.
“We’re excited that it’s finally moving forward. (It’s) been a long time coming,” said Frank Lucchese.
He and Suzanne Weirick called the 142,000-square-foot structure, which stands across the street from the Elkhart County Courthouse, an eyesore in downtown Goshen. Lucchese said he’s looking forward to the site eventually being cleaned up and back on the tax rolls.
Weirick said demolishing the building is a “true step” in the right direction.
“We will work to remove this structure safely and in coordination with the city of Goshen. The county will then have the ability to really determine the best use for this property in accordance with our needs and the needs of developing a quality place.”
Yoder said he’s fielded numerous questions from people wanting to know when the county would tear the former jail down since inmates were transferred out of that facility and into the current Jail along C.R. 26 approximately 14 years ago.
Demolition was held up by years of delays in building a new juvenile detention center to replace the juvenile section at the old jail site. Yoder said the county came close to starting a new juvenile center project shortly before the Great Recession hit around 2008.
The economic downturn thwarted those plans, and the county would go about a decade before funding was available again to launch construction on a new center. Opening that facility provided the opportunity to remove the old jail.
“Now we can take the next and final step of finally tearing that baby down,” Yoder said.
Officials broke ground in April 2018, which officially kicked off work on the new juvenile detention center at the current Jail in the Elkhart County Justice Complex. The project was recently completed, and inmates and staff moved out of the facility in Goshen.
The approximately $8 million, 25,000-square-foot structure includes space for 30 beds and services such as intake offices and classrooms.
McKenzie said demolition of the old jail is scheduled to be completed in early October. He didn’t say when work could begin.
County Administrator Jeff Taylor said financing for the demolition will be covered by the same bond used to build the new juvenile facility.
