KOKOMO [mdash] Eli L. Miller of Kokomo, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 10, at 7:25 a.m. at his residence. He was born Jan. 15, 1939, in Arcola, Illinois to Levi & Lydia (Otto) Miller. On Dec. 18, 1939, he married Edna Hostetler in Arcola. He was a member of the O…