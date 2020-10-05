GOSHEN — While Elkhart County’s emergency radio system is set to go digital in less than a month, the agency is seeking a tech upgrade as part of the transition. And the county could tap federal funding to help with the costs.
The county commissioners passed a resolution during their meeting Monday allowing the special purchase of equipment through Motorola for the county 911 Center. Egbert Dijkstra, the center’s director, sought $670,688 for new consoles for the facility along C.R. 28 near Goshen.
Dijkstra said the public safety communications district will migrate from its current VHF band to an 800 MHz digital radio signal on Nov. 1, joining moves already made by the city of Elkhart, the Indiana State Police and most counties in the state over the past several years. For the switch, Dijkstra said the county center needs new communications consoles for dispatchers.
He said the current consoles are about 14 or 15 years old and are wireless, thus lacking a direct connection with the statewide system. The new equipment will be hardwired in.
“This upgrade, we will have a direct connection with the state,” Dijkstra told the commissioners.
He also noted switching to 800 MHz with the current consoles would leave the county vulnerable to times when the state’s network goes down. He estimated the network was down about 248 hours in the past year, a situation that can hinder interagency communication. Without the upgrades, the county 911 Center would be offline approximately 20 hours per month.
“You would be able to talk to people in your county, but it would be hard to talk to anybody around you in other counties in the state,” Dijkstra said.
The new hardwired consoles would not lose connectivity with the state network, he added.
The resolution for the console purchase includes an argument that the equipment upgrades will improve efficiency for county dispatchers and emergency personnel to respond to situations involving the COVID-19 pandemic. County attorney Craig Buche indicated the county will probably seek reimbursements for the purchase from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Congress passed in March.
Dijkstra anticipated the new consoles will be installed by the end of this year and be ready to operate at the beginning of 2021.
The approximately $3.6 million project to upgrade to 800 MHz radio has been in the works for about three and a half years. New towers for the system have been installed south of Goshen, in Nappanee and in Middlebury, joining one already operating along C.R. 26 south of Elkhart.
Also Monday, the commissioners approved Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie’s plan to apply for another round of funds through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings grant since the agency has announced a second call for it this year.
McKenzie said about $270,000 is on the table for Elkhart County, and he’s going to apply for all of it.
