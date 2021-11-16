GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members voted to increase the city’s water and sewer rates and charges during their meeting Tuesday evening.
At the meeting, council members voted unanimously on second, final reading to approve ordinances calling for increases to both the city’s water and sewer usage rates and charges for the years 2022 through 2025. The council had approved the ordinances on first reading during their Nov. 2 meeting.
According to Alex Hilt, director at Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, the plans approved Tuesday are essentially continuations of plans that were put in place four years ago to make sure that Goshen was being proactive with its rate design within the utilities.
All in all, Hilt indicated that the approved changes will equate to increases of about 50 cents on water and $1.50 on sewer for a typical residential bill in 2022, for a total increase of about $2.
In addition to the 2022 figures, the plans also outline some slight increases to water and sewer rates and charges for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.
GOSHEN WATER UTILITY
As approved, customers under the new water utility plan will pay monthly water usage charges in 2022 using the following schedule:
• Each customer will pay $2.88 for the first 3,000 cubic feet, $2.15 for the next 97,000 cubic feet, and $1.45 for the next 100,000 cubic feet.
For monthly water service charges, which are in addition to the monthly usage charges, customers in 2022 will pay using the following schedule based on the size of the meter installed:
• Each customer will pay $12.55 for a 5/8-inch meter; $15.33 for a 3/4-inch meter; $21.13 for a 1-inch meter; $36.70 for a 1 1/2-inch meter; $55.30 for a 2-inch meter; $107.85 for a 3-inch meter; $169.10 for a 4-inch meter; $322.50 for a 6-inch meter; and $498 for a 8-inch meter.
For monthly water service charges for sprinkler meters, customers in 2022 will pay using the following schedule based on the size of the meter installed:
• Each customer will pay $7.50 for a 5/8-inch meter; $7.75 for a 3/4-inch meter; $8.50 for a 1-inch meter; $11.45 for a 1 1/2-inch meter; $14.90 for a 2-inch meter; $32.10 for a 3-inch meter; $42.85 for a 4-inch meter; $70 for a 6-inch meter; and $94 for a 8-inch meter.
For monthly public fire protection charges for sewer-only utility customers, customers in 2022 will pay using the following schedule based on the size of the meter installed:
• Each customer will pay $5.05 for a 5/8-inch meter; $7.58 for a 3/4-inch meter; $12.63 for a 1-inch meter; $25.25 for a 1 1/2-inch meter; $40.40 for a 2-inch meter; $75.75 for a 3-inch meter; $126.25 for a 4-inch meter; $252.50 for a 6-inch meter; and $404 for a 8-inch meter.
Customers with a private fire hydrant in 2022 shall pay an annual private fire hydrant protection charge of $647.82.
Customers with a private fire sprinkler line in 2022 shall pay an annual private fire sprinkler line protection charge of $41.67 for a 1 1/2-inch connection; $71.93 for a 2-inch connection; $161.82 for a 3-inch connection; $287.78 for a 4-inch connection; $647.82 for a 6-inch connection; $1,150.47 for a 8-inch connection; $2,068.91 for a 10-inch connection; and $3,169.58 for a 12-inch connection.
GOSHEN SEWER UTILITY
As approved, metered customers under the new sewer utility plan will pay a monthly sewer usage charge in 2022 of $7.07.
For monthly sewer service charges, which are in addition to the monthly usage charges, metered customers in 2022 will pay using the following schedule based on the size of the meter installed:
• Each customer will pay $11.09 for a 5/8-inch meter; $14.04 for a 3/4-inch meter; $22.15 for a 1-inch meter; $46.55 for a 1 1/2-inch meter; $77.56 for a 2-inch meter; $173.59 for a 3-inch meter; $299.20 for a 4-inch meter; $675.94 for a 6-inch meter; and $1,201.18 for a 8-inch meter.
Customers receiving sewer services for an unmetered residential lot or unmetered residential building that has city water available shall pay a monthly sewer usage charge and service charge of $99.91 in 2022.
Customers receiving sewer services for an unmetered residential lot or unmetered residential building that does not have city water available shall pay a monthly sewer usage charge and service charge of $71.64 in 2022.
