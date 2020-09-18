GOSHEN — A plan to expand and diversify the city’s investment opportunities got the green light from Goshen City Council members during their meeting earlier this week.
Council members Tuesday approved a resolution expanding Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf’s options for investing portions of the city’s cash balances by essentially removing the requirement that banks through which the city secures certain investment vehicles, such as certificates of deposit, must be located within the city limits.
According to Scharf, passage of the resolution will help the city potentially earn more interest by including other competitive financial institutions throughout the state in the CD bidding process, along with all of the local financial institutions. Currently, the city is limited to only opening CD’s with financial institutions with physical branches in the city, even if their rates may not be as competitive at times.
As part of the discussion, Scharf noted that he recently identified a local bank, Lake City Bank, that is offering a competitive depository fund that he believes could be a good fit the city.
“The city’s cash balances for both Civil City and Utilities are currently earning very low interest rates, which is reflective of the broader low interest rate environment,” Scharf told the council. “In consultation with the city’s financial advisor, our office has been exploring options for both increasing the diversification and rate of return on a portion of the city’s funds. We have identified a liquid depository managed fund offered by a local bank. It is currently offering slightly higher rates than our savings/checking accounts.”
The bank charges a $500 annual fee to utilize the fund, he added.
NO RUSH
According to Scharf, given the current economic climate and the very low interest rates being offered by most banks, he does not feel now is the best time to invest in such CD’s, though he noted that it would be in the city’s best interest to at least be prepared to make a timely purchase of either CD’s or bonds if and when interest rates begin to turn around, even if the particular offering is through a financial institution outside the city limits.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the resolution.
“I do think that this is a wise and a good move for the city,” Stutsman said. “This isn’t something where we’re looking to move money right now, but it allows us to be prepared if interest rates come back. We’ll be prepared to start making the right choices and invest to support our community and utilize the cash on hand that we do have. So, I would encourage the council’s approval of this.”
As part of that process, Scharf said his plan is to hire the city’s financial advisor, BakerTilly, to essentially manage the Lake City Bank fund on behalf of the city by providing incite into the best times to invest, assisting with the bidding process, soliciting bids, evaluating and making recommendations, etc.
For their assistance, BakerTilly will bill the city a management fee of 0.08% of the liquid depository account’s total fund balance annually, Scharf explained.
NOT ALL ON BOARD
While the council did end up passing the resolution Tuesday, the final vote was not unanimous, as council members Jim McKee, R-District 1, and Doug Nisley, R-District 2, voted against the plan.
For his part, McKee said he wasn’t comfortable tying up taxpayer money in CD’s, which require customers to agree to leave a lump-sum investment with a bank for a specific period of time.
“I appreciate trying to get more money. There’s nothing wrong with that at all,” McKee said. “I’m just personally not comfortable with it.”
Nisley agreed.
“I don’t think it’s ... really the right time to be putting money away,” he said.
In response, Stutsman reminded the council that both he and Scharf agree now is not the time to be investing in CD’s, though that may not be the case in the future, and the idea with the resolution is to be prepared for investing if and when the interest rates turn around, and with as many options as possible.
“I think we all agree that this isn’t the time to be putting our money into CD’s, but we want to be prepared for when that time does come,” he said.
For her part, council member Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, said she felt having greater diversification of the city’s assets would be a benefit, particularly during the uncertain economic times.
“I’m all for doing this. I think it’s a good investment, and I think that diversifying what the city does with its money is wise,” Eichorn said. “It always seems to be a wise choice to not have all your money in one place. And with the way the economy currently is, it could very well take a hit, and if we have it all in one location, we’re worse off for that. So, I think BakerTilly is giving us good advice.”
In the end, a majority of the council’s members agreed, and the resolution was passed in a vote of 5-2 in favor.
