NAPPANEE — City council members took the suggestion of Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown and agreed to transfer funds from accounts that have been dormant for a couple of years into the Rainy Day fund.
The council passed a resolution to transfer funds from the Elkhart County drug grant, the Nappanee emergency telephone system fund and the payroll fund 2015 overpayment.
Brown explained the Elkhart County drug grant could only be used for issues relating to the DEA and, because the amount is $274, she said, “We haven’t had anything for that amount for four, almost five, years.”
The Nappanee emergency telephone system fund has been idle since 2013, according to Brown, so the $22,712.91 in that account will be transferred. She told the council that the 2015 payroll overpayment was not a reimbursement due to employees. She said an insurance provider claimed the city overpaid and Brown said despite verifying with them that they hadn’t “they still wanted to send us a check, so I took it.” The $1,024.11 will be moved to the Rainy Day fund.
In answer to council members’ questions, she confirmed the accounts would be zeroed out and then deleted at the end of the year.
Council members also passed on third and final reading an ordinance amending the appointed officer and employee salary ordinance for 2019. The amendment corrects an error in reimbursement for police officers for uniform allowance.
The amended ordinance states that after one year, full-time officers are required to furnish and maintain their uniforms. The city will reimburse the employees $1,200 per year paid in two installments — $500 payable in July and $700 payable in December.
Department Reports
Department heads present gave brief reports and some received praise from council members, including the street department from councilwoman Anna Huff, who said compared to other communities, “We are so fortunate in Nappanee with our leaf pick up. I just want to thank the street department for the way they pick up the leaves.”
Fire Chief Don Lehman reported the grass rig truck has been received at the fire department. Park Superintendent Chris Davis reported the restrooms and water fountains have been closed and winterized. Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber reported the Maple Lane generator has been installed and is operational and they’ll be working on landscaping soon. He also reported the North Main Street water service work is done.
Mayor Phil Jenkins told the council he gave each of them a preliminary report from Michiana Area Council of Governments on downtown parking for their review. He said information from the report would be used to make policy change decisions for downtown parking. When Brown asked if the report was confidential, Jenkins responded it was preliminary and, after the council reviewed it and gave their input, he’d make it public.
Councilwoman Brandie Yoder thanked the mayor and the rest of the departments for the Harvest Party. She said it was “a reminder of the community we live in and a safe place to take our kids and a warm and dry place, too.”
