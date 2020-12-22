NAPPANEE — City Council members tackled several year-end issues at the last council meeting of the year.
Council members passed a resolution approving year-end transfers from one fund to another during Monday’s meeting.
“No additional appropriations, just transfers,” said Mayor Phil Jenkins. “With such a large budget some funds end up being over and some under.”
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight explained that some of the transfers are due to projects that had to be paid first and then be reimbursed and some were because of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the changes made mid-stream.
Council member David Kauffman asked if the transfers were more than normal because of the CARES Act and the mayor said the three pages of transfers were pretty consistent.
Another resolution was approved to transfer dormant payroll funds back into the general fund. Knight explained this went back a couple of years when there was a number of payroll hold accounts. Knight said it looked like there were multiple times when, instead of taking the money back out of the accounts, they paid it out of general fund. The State Board of Accounts did an audit about a year ago and discovered the $598,015.55 and reportedly told the former clerk to hold those accounts dormant and wait six months than clear it up.
Knight said he never dealt with clearing out a dormant fund so he asked Kevin Watson of Baker Tilly for guidance. Watson confirmed what Knight reported and said, “They should be net-zero accounts — money in and money out — but somehow over the past three-four years they somehow accumulated almost $600,000. So we’re taking guidance from the State Board of Accounts and transferring to the general fund.”
Watson said he and the clerk thought it made the most sense to add it to the general fund because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council member Amy Rosa asked if they were sure employees’ Public Employee Retirement Funds payments were made and asked if an audit was done on that.
Knight said that as far as he could tell the money went into the holding accounts and they payments were made out of the general fund.
“INPRS (Indiana Public Retirement System) does conduct its own audits and would let the city know if there was anything missed,” Watson said.
PUBLIC HEARING SET
The board set a public hearing tentatively for Jan. 4 for LFM/In Tech tax abatement. Jeff Kitson, executive director of economic development, explained the council approved a declaratory resolution at the last meeting but said he overlooked scheduling the public hearing and that needs to be published 10 days before the hearing. Kitson said that due to the Christmas holiday, he’s not sure the notice will make the papers by Friday so he asked the council to tentatively approve the Jan. 4 date and, if the notice doesn’t make the papers, to approve the alternate date of Jan. 19.
City attorney Brian Hoffer said there were other places that need to be notified as well beside the papers but he had a template for that.
In other business, council:
• Received department reports for November.
• Heard interest rates on Certificate of Deposit have very low interest rates right now so the council might want to make other decisions in the spring.
