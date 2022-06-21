NAPPANEE — A school resource officer for every school in the Wa-Nee School district — that’s the plan that Wa-Nee School Superintendent Dr. Scot Croner brought to the Nappanee City Council Monday evening and although there were some questions, council members were all on board.
“Honestly on the heels of what happened in Texas, that tragic event — I was reflecting about what else the school can do to be sure we’re as well prepared as possible,” Croner told the council.
He reminded the council that four years ago the school system was successful in getting a school safety referendum and they currently have “a very healthy cash balance.”
“We’ve been very responsible in managing the taxpayer’s money, purchasing what made sense for kids’ safety,” he said.
He said he talked to the business manager about the opportunity to go from two school resource officers to five school resource officers and was told they had the capacity to sustain five SRO’s for the next four years and maybe beyond that.
Croner said he reached out to Mayor Phil Jenkins and Police Chief Steve Rule to see how feasible it was.
“I don’t want to get into the business of hiring our own law enforcement officers; I want to leave that to the professionals,” Croner said. “I feel we have a great relationship with the City of Nappanee and the Town of Wakarusa.”
He told them he was there to ask for the council’s support and answer any questions so they could move forward with the proposal and he’d work with the police chief to see who in the department was interested.
“I think it’s an excellent idea — you can’t help but think about the Texas situation,” Council Member David Kauffman said. “I want to do everything to protect our students. I saw it and I liked it.”
Croner asked if both of the current SRO’s were from Nappanee of if one was from Wakarusa. He was told that currently both were from Nappanee but Dr. Croner said he’d love to add an officer from Wakarusa and they do have an interested officer, James Geese, who Croner thinks would be wonderful. Croner added that he believes having an officer from Wakarusa would only add to the collaborative efforts between the departments.
“If something were to happen, I have no doubt that both departments would show up,” he said. “Initially the shock of Texas got us thinking of adding SRO’s but the School Resource Officer adds so much more than that. I know Chris Hershberger saved a kid’s life because of the relationship they had.”
Police Chief Steve Rule agreed that the relationships the officers build is crucial.
“I’m amazed that the kids will talk to Chris Hershberger — he has a rapport with them,” Rule said. “The tragedy in Uvalde was terrible but they are more than just a hired gun in the building — the programs and relationships we’re able to do are huge and the kids win.”
Rule shared that he spent a lot of time as a SRO and though he loves his job as police chief he found being a SRO the most rewarding.
“If this happens, I’m not aware of any other school district that has an SRO in every building — it’ll be a big deal,” he said.
But he added his concern was that he’s already months behind. He said Dr. Croner has an aggressive schedule of having the SRO’s in place before school starts Aug. 16.
Council Member Ben Leavitt said that was his question.
“What does this do to our resources as a city?” Leavitt asked. “I think it’s a wonderful idea but how much does it pull away from our already stretched thin department?”
Chief Rule said while he’d love to meet that goal of all the SRO’s by the start of school, he may only be able to get one or two in the beginning and the rest at a later date. He said he had an internal meeting with his officers to see if there was any interest.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” he said. “Four individuals stepped up quickly.”
However he added there was still a lot of logistics to work out with radios and squad cars.
Mayor Jenkins, who attended the meeting virtually, said that was why they wanted to bring it to the council.
“I’m pleased with our partnership with the schools and an expansion of the school resource officer program is a good thing for our communities,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said they’d likely need an additional appropriation to get the program up and running and said he’d be asking the council to approve an updated memorandum of understanding with the school system and approve having the mayor, city attorney and police chief work with the schools. He said with that approval they’d work to get the ordinance moving as quickly as they can.
Leavitt asked how long it takes to complete the special training required to be a school resource officer. Rule said the initial basic certification takes about a week but added that laws in Indiana were changing July 1 requiring anyone working with kids to be a certified school resource officer, which would mean more training sites, would be available. He said after the basic certification there is additional training they can continue receiving.
Dr. Croner added a district the size of Wa-Nee has a grandfathered period allowing 12 months for them to be fully certified. He said he thought they’d shoot for an ambitious start date and if they have to push it back a month or two they can.
“I want to echo what David said,” Council Member Kelbi Veenstra said. “We’re all devastated by Texas so thank you for using your position to take action to provide resource officers. I know they’re more than a gun and there are hurdles to jump through but when I look forward to when my kids will be in school I’m so happy you’re taking this action.”
Kauffman then asked how long it would take if they need to hire officers to replace those who become SRO’s. He was told it could take 12-18 months if they are new hires, but he thought he might be able to get officer that have already been through the academy. He said he’s had some interest from officers wanting to come to Nappanee.
Croner said the chief was being humble and said he had friends in law enforcement who say Rulli is a great recruiter and a lot of people want to work for him.
“In case anyone’s concerned — our main duty is to patrol and protect the city and I can’t short change that,” Rulli pointed out.
He reiterated that they may not be able to provide all the officers wanted right away but added other officers have volunteered to step up and help by taking extra shifts, too if necessary.
Council Member Amy Rosa, director of transportation and school safety at Wa-Nee, added input as well
“School safety has been a passion of mine for 16 years so to see this go from 1-2 people to a team is literally a dream come true,” Rosa said.
Jenkins clarified that the city provides the officers and the school reimburses the city for the costs. The council unanimously approved expanding the program — all but Dana Hollar who was not present.
Rezoning Approved
Zoning Administrator Todd Nunemaker brought a recommendation from the Plan Commission that they approved with a vote of 7-0 to rezone a property at 1275 N Oakland Ave from R-1 to PDR — planned development residential.
He said the property was initially two parcels and they were making it one residential property with an accessory building — a recreational center for private use.
The property is five acres located across from the dog park and was recently annexed into the city. The request is coming from Todd and Missy Cleveland.
Kauffman asked why they needed the rezoning to PDR. Nunemaker explained rather than have to come back for variances later for the height of the accessory building and a setback of 15’ instead of 20’.
The council approved the rezoning.
In other business, the council:
• Approved ordinance 1605 — additional appropriations on second reading. The ordinance includes work done on sewer and water, the community crossing grant match and Oakland Street.
• Set a public hearing on ordinance 1605 for Tuesday, July 5 at 7 pm.