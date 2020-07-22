SYRACUSE — Town Council members Tuesday reviewed the proposed 2021 budget of $4.6 million, a decrease from the 2020 budget of $4.95 million.
Before the discussion started, council member Bill Musser, who participated via telephone, asked if there would be cuts in the town’s revenue. Clerk-Treasurer Paula Kehr-Wicker said the estimate from the state would be the same as in 2020.
“Most decreases will happen two or three years from now — 2021 is not as disastrous as originally projected,” she said.
Kehr-Wicker said the proposed tax rate for 2021 has gone down 1%. It is estimated at .9814 per $1,000 assessed valuation versus the certified rate for 2020 of .99.
Council president Paul Stoelting said they are usually under the maximum levy and he wondered if with future state reductions, budget-wise it could be kept closer to the maximum tax levy.
Kehr-Wicker said she did a 10-year study of the growth quotient given every year by the Department of Local Government Finance, which is how they calculate revenue. In the past 10 years, it’s never been less than 2.4% but this year the state said it was 4.2%, however Kehr-Wicker didn’t ask for the maximum levy.
The clerk-treasurer was looking for an increase of $28,695, the majority of which would be for an additional employee. Council member Larry Siegel questioned that, saying he thought the consensus was they weren’t going to add any more employees. Kehr-Wicker explained that the new regulations have created more work. She also wanted to cross train her employee to be ready when a longtime employee retires. A lengthy discussion ensued and they circled back to the topic later.
“My feeling is we shouldn’t be adding employees right now,” Stoelting said. “There’s a difference between want and need.”
Council members Tom Hoover and Larry Martindale said they could see how increased regulations could create more work and if the clerk-treasurer needed more help, she should have it. Town Manager Mike Noe added that with vacation time it’s hard to cover with the employees she has.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea with the benefits we’d have to pay to add an employee,” Musser said. “I think we should put it off for year.”
Kehr-Wicker said she’d just have to increase overtime and a couple of council members felt that was preferable to paying benefits.
Noe is looking to increase his budget by $10,350 to replace equipment.
“My belief is we need to replace stuff a little at a time so we’re not hit with a large amount at once,” he said. “In the past, Syracuse is behind the eight ball in replacing equipment. Some of the things I’ve replaced should have been done a long time ago.”
Siegel asked Noe to come up with a list of what he thought he needed to replace.
The Parks Department is proposing a $15,000 increase, $13,000 of which was for an increase in full-time labor. Park Superintendent Chad Jonsson said it was overtime because of evening and weekend work for events. Kehr-Wicker said the amount was based on the last three years’ average.
The council also questioned Noe’s administrative assistant pay increase of $15,000. Noe said the assistant has been in that position a year and a half but has worked for the city for more than 23 years. Kehr-Wicker said her salary is split between four departments, including town manager, water, wastewater and streets.
Decreases in the budget include a decrease of $14,100 in police, $15,400 in streets and in Cumulative storm a decrease of $250,000.
The entire budget is a decrease of $389,782 from this year’s budget.
No action was taken on the budget.
FIRE TERRITORY BUDGET
Fire chief Mickey Scott presented the fire territory budget, which the council approved. He said the operating budget dropped $32,000 because the township is paying hazard pay from its Rainy Day fund.
The operating budget is $1,986,606 and the equipment budget is $151,000.
