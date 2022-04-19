GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Monday soundly rejected plans for the development of a new self-storage facility just south of the Target store on the city’s northwest side.
At the meeting, council members voted unanimously to reject a request by HSN LLC and Abonmarche Consultants for a zoning major change and preliminary site plan approval for a property located at the southeast corner of Ferndale Road and Willows Way that if approved would have allowed for the construction of a new self-storage facility at the site.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the site, known as The Willow Lakes of Goshen, is part of an overall Willows development that includes a 55+ retirement community known as The Willows located just to the south of the proposed self-storage site.
Central to Monday’s request were plans to construct an automated self-storage facility with eight buildings, and the major change was being requested due to the fact that self-storage facilities are not a permitted use in the city’s Business-4 zoning districts, Yoder explained. The request also included several developmental components, including calls for the installation of two freestanding signs, a 6-foot fence to be located within the front yard setback along Ferndale Road, and self-storage parking requirements.
For her part, Yoder told the council’s members that the requested major change and preliminary site plan were consistent with the overall Willow Lakes of Goshen development, and the planned self-storage facility would be a low-intensity use that would complement, and not adversely impact, the adjacent residential land uses.
Crystal Welsh, a planner with Abonmarche Consultants, concurred, noting that she believed the self-storage facility would be a good mix and a good buffer between the more intensive commercial district to the north and the residential users to the west and south of the property.
COMMUNITY OUTCRY
Goshen Plan Commission members had forwarded the request to the council with a unanimous 7-0 favorable recommendation during their March 15 meeting, though not before fielding numerous questions and concerns from nearby residents — a majority of whom reside at The Willows — related to the project and its potential impact on their community.
Of the residents who chose to speak out against the project, some raised concerns about the possibility of increased traffic near the neighborhood should the self-storage facility be allowed to proceed. Other concerns raised included possible trash and upkeep issues that might result from such a facility; how the facility will be accessed; the possibility for light pollution from the 24-hour facility affecting their residences; concerns about who to contact should issues arise at the unmanned facility; and general concerns about how the facility might affect their property values and the overall look, feel and safety of their neighborhood.
During Monday’s meeting, an even larger contingent of concerned residents — a majority of whom again hailed from The Willows — showed up to protest the planned self-storage facility, citing many of the same issues raised during the Plan Commission’s March 15 meeting.
Among those commenting Monday was Collette Crowder, 128 The Willows, Goshen, who presented the council with a petition of 151 signatures expressing opposition to the proposed self-storage facility.
“There are 217 people that live at The Willows with me. I minused 66 names because it snowed, and I did not want to get out and get the rest,” Crowder said of collecting the signatures. “The majority of the community does not want this in our neighborhood.”
Also commenting was Rick Thompson, 115 The Willows, Goshen, who noted there are already three self-storage facilities within three miles of The Willows.
“Please consider how a 288-unit storage facility will adversely affect the residents of The Willows and surrounding neighborhoods,” Thompson said. “This is not a good fit for the location and adds no value to the area.”
And while the project’s developers indicated throughout Monday’s discussion that they were willing to be as flexible as possible with the project in order to address the raised concerns, in the end, it was the residents’ united outcry that ultimately proved the project’s downfall.
“I would acknowledge your flexibility,” Council member Julia King, D-At Large, said of the developers prior to Monday’s vote. “I hear you saying that you would adapt as much as possible. But from my ears, what I’m also hearing is, you can’t make it not a storage facility. While I may appreciate your efforts, to me, it’s still a storage facility.”
Council member Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5, also thanked those who chose to attend Monday’s meeting and share their comments and concerns.
“I think this is great citizen engagement, so I appreciate that, and hearing your concerns is very important to me,” Pérez Jr. said. “I hear you loud and clear for what’s being proposed. So, thank you for coming.”
For his part, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said that while he is familiar with the developers, and knows they do good work, he could not dismiss the strong outpouring of concern raised by those in attendance.
“It’s got me kind of on the fence here,” Stutsman said. “I’m not sure of any situation in the 15 years now that I’ve been in front of the city with these meetings that I’ve seen an entire neighborhood come out against something.”
In the end, the council’s members came down on the side of the opposition, and the requested zoning major change and preliminary site plan approval were rejected in a vote of 7-0 against, effectively killing the project.
