GOSHEN — A redistricting plan for the Goshen City Council’s five districts should be finalized by next month.
Back in June, the council’s members voted to create a nonpartisan redistricting committee tasked with coming up with options for how best to redraw the council’s five districts as required by the state following the 2020 Census.
During their meeting Monday, council members were presented with the findings of that committee.
“They put a lot of time and effort into this,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of the committee. “The group had chosen Bradd Weddell as their chair, and Bradd put an enormous amount of time into working on this project. The group also created a subcommittee, and really that committee did the work to kind of draw up some maps based off what the full committee was asking for, and then each meeting would bring back the new maps that they had drawn so we could look at all the numbers and the district lines and everything.”
Making up the committee’s voting members were Jenny Clark, David Daugherty, Shawn Miller, Everett Thomas and Bradd Weddell.
The committee’s non-voting members included council member Julia King, City Attorney Bodie Stegelmann, council member Brett Weddell and Stutsman.
Also serving as subcommittee members were Bradd Weddell, Thomas, Stegelmann and Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson
The full committee met a total of four times, on June 3, June 17, June 30 and July 15. The subcommittee then met an additional three times, on June 9, June 14 and July 17.
“I will also state that at the very first meeting, I asked all the members of the committee if they would commit to not looking — either at the meeting or outside of the meeting — looking at Republican and Democrat numbers, and just looking at our population so that we can get as blind of maps as possible for the council to look at,” Stutsman added of the process.
REDISTRICTING PARAMETERS
According to Bradd Weddell, the committee took some time during its first meeting to establish a set of eight primary parameters to base their assumptions off of as they began creating the council’s redistricting options. A breakdown of those parameters is as follows:
• The districts had to be composed of contiguous territory;
• They needed to be reasonably compact;
• As nearly as practicable, each district would be of equal population, with the population of the largest district exceeding the population of the smallest district by not more than 10%;
• Minimize the quantity of split precincts between electoral districts;
• Maintain neighborhood cohesiveness;
• No council member would be districted out of their elected district;
• Future population growth of city would not be considered; and
• Political party affiliation would not be considered.
“What a lot of people may not know is, the city of Goshen is in 25 different precincts between four different townships,” Bradd told the council. “But within those 25 precincts, there are 655 unique census blocks that we need to look at and consider when we are evaluating the overall populations per the districts.
“As the numbers sit today after the census, the city of Goshen has 34,517 residents,” he added of the city’s current makeup. “We do not look at voting members. We look at pure voting residents.”
When outlining the council’s current district makeup, Bradd noted that District 1 has the largest population at 8,105, while District 2 has 7,034, District 3 had 6,149, District 4 has 6,319 and District 5 had 6,910.
With that spread, there is an overall percent difference of 31.81% between the council’s largest and smallest districts — well above the recommended 10%.
“So, that was all considerations that we looked at when we first were examining how we would potentially readjust the boundaries of the districts,” he said.
FOUR VIABLE OPTIONS
At the conclusion of their work, the committee had narrowed the council’s options down to four viable redistricting plans.
“These options sometimes were just slight finessing of where the lines were, where others were a little more radical,” Bradd said. “But again, we were always trying to work within those parameters that were set out in the beginning: trying to have an even population disbursement; reduce the number of precinct splits where possible; and again, getting that overall percent difference below 10%.”
Of those four plans, the committee then narrowed its options down to two — Option 3 and Option 4.
As proposed, Option 3 would see the districts redrawn with the following population numbers: District 1 — 6,984; District 2 — 6,988; District 3 — 7,058; District 4 — 6,813; and District 5 — 6,674.
That spread would result in an overall percent difference of just 5.75% between the largest and smallest districts, with a total of seven precinct splits.
“This is the one we kind of made some bigger changes, where District 3 kind of expanded and took the whole corridor. That would be north of U.S. 33 and the railroad tracks on kind of the north side of town, keeping that more together as one big unit,” Bradd told the council. “But by doing that, we had to adjust how District 2 would look by expanding it a little bit more to the east boundaries there, which I believe is Indiana Avenue on the east. And then, again, just massaging the lines with districts 4 and 5, with how the neighborhoods are split there through, again, kind of the Ninth Street corridor and kind of Plymouth Avenue to the north there.”
As for Option 4, adoption of that plan would see the districts redrawn with the following population numbers: District 1 — 6,984; District 2 — 7,160; District 3 — 6,698; District 4 — 7,001; and District 5 — 6,674.
That spread would result in an overall percent difference of 7.28% between the largest and smallest districts, but with a total of just two precinct splits.
“This option, I would say, is probably the most altering from what people have come to know,” Bradd said. “The committee challenged us a little bit to really think outside the box.
“So, District 1 changes very dramatically here, and District 2 changes very dramatically with where they represent,” he added. “District 3 remains pretty consistent with how it is set up today, and you can see, District 4 is a very large change, because now it would encompass all the River District there. So, it’s just a different look and feel for people to look at and consider with just what is possible out there.”
COMMUNITY INPUT
Out of options 3 and 4, Bradd said the committee ultimately chose Option 3 as the recommended version for consideration by the council, with Option 4 being presented as an alternative.
“The recommendation is truly based on that it provides the lowest percent difference between the largest and smallest district at just 5.75%, but it does have more split precincts than there are today,” Bradd said of Option 3. “There are six today, and this would increase that to seven.”
With the two primary options now identified, the council’s members agreed to table their first vote on a redistricting plan until their Aug. 1 meeting in order to allow more time for the council and public to review the recommended plans and provide input.
A final vote on their plan of choice will then take place during the council’s Aug. 15 meeting.
It was also noted that Monday’s presentation on the various redistricting options will be posted to the city’s website, https://goshenindiana.org/, with a note that only options 3 and 4 are currently being considered by the council.
“We want to get this out there,” Mayor Stutsman said of the presentation. “We want to get this on our website and make sure that people have time to look at it, and obviously give council members time to look at it.”
ABOUT THE COUNCIL
The Goshen City Council is made up of five district representatives and two at-large representatives, while the mayor acts as presiding officer.
The council is the legislative body of Goshen, meaning it can pass, amend, or rescind local ordinances. The mayor may vote only to break a tie.
The council also serves as Goshen’s fiscal body, with responsibility for approving the annual budget and other financial agreements involving the city. The council is also responsible for appointing members to various commissions and boards.
All council legal authority is collective, rather than individual, with council members only able to set policy together with a majority vote. Council terms are four years, with no term limits.
The current council makeup is as follows: Donald Riegsecker, R-District 1; Doug Nisley, R-District 2; Matt Schrock, R-District 3; Megan Eichorn, D-District 4; Gilberto Perez Jr., D-District 5; Julia King, D-At Large; and Brett Weddell, R-At Large.