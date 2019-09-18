GOSHEN — Goshen’s Community Relations Commission has been working through a process of restructuring during the past year, and Goshen City Council members Tuesday got a brief look at the progress of that work.
During their meeting Tuesday, CRC chair Evan Miller led a special presentation aimed at providing council members with a quick overview of the commission’s ongoing restructuring work, as well as a preview of several upcoming community events the commission has planned for the fall.
“I’m really proud of the work this commission is doing, We have a tremendous team giving many hours of their time for the good of the community,” Miller said. “I joined the CRC two and a half years ago because I was, and still am, concerned about the level of polarization that we see in the atmosphere today. For me personally, I realized I had to get out of my Facebook bubble and engage more directly with people who are different than myself. Getting out of my bubble has forced me to rethink many assumptions and beliefs, and at the same time has increased my appreciation for how deep-seated racism and discrimination are in our country, how close to home they are, and how much damage they do to all of us in our community.”
MISSION STATEMENT
Speaking to the commission’s year-long restructuring efforts, Miller noted that he and his fellow CRC members have truly come to appreciate just how important proper alignment of goals is in the pursuit of accomplishing an organization’s mission.
“With that in mind, we’ve been reviewing and updating our mission statement, and I want to share that with you tonight,” Miller told the council. “Our goal was to develop a statement that answered the questions: What do we do?, Who do we serve?, and What is the benefit that we provide?”
According to Miller, the commission successfully achieved that goal this past August, when members unanimously approved the following mission statement:
“The CRC serves Goshen by developing programs and policies that aim for a city without racism or discrimination of any kind, and build capacity for creative problem solving, resiliency, understanding and compassion among the diverse people in our community.”
Prior to the update, the CRC’s mission statement had read as follows:
“Our mission is to foster a climate of positive community relationships and non-discrimination in which all Goshen citizens enjoy equal opportunity for education, employment, and access to public conveniences, accommodations and real property.”
CRC PRINCIPLES
Also over the past year, the group has been reviewing the CRC’s guiding Principles of Engagement, Miller explained.
“These were first developed in 2009, and it just made sense that after 10 years that we should take another look at these,” Miller said of the principles.
Last month, the commission unanimously adopted the following updated principles: honor the dignity of each person and each person’s rights; listen to the diverse voices of the community; constructive communication and engagement; honesty, truthfulness, and integrity; promote a community that is safe for all; acknowledge and accept the challenge of change — that it may have both positive and negative consequences; promote the acceptance of differences; and promote equality and freedom from discrimination.
Prior to the update, the commission’s principles read as: respect for each other and respect for each other’s rights; open communication and engagement; honesty; a safe community; acceptance that change has positive and negative consequences; tolerance of differences; and support for equality and freedom from discrimination.
“We talked not just about open communication, but listening to diverse voices in the community,” Miller said of the update. “We talked about constructive communication, not just open communication, because open communication can be very destructive, and we wanted to emphasize our goal of making it constructive. We added truthfulness and integrity, not just honesty. And then a much higher degree of actively promoting safety, acceptance of difference and equality and freedom from discrimination. These were pointed at or described earlier, but this is a much more active and constructive piece. We think these revisions retain the spirit of the original and turn up the focus and activity level.”
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS
Also Tuesday, Miller provided council members with a preview of — and encouraged their participation in — several community events the CRC has planned for the fall.
“I’ve come to ask for your support of our work,” Miller told the council. “We’re planning a number of events this fall, and we covet your participation in all of them.”
Chief among those events is the continuation of the CRC’s Community Conversations event series, Miller explained.
Hosted in partnership with Goshen Community Schools, the two organizations held their first Community Conversation back in April of this year with the goal of building bridges between diverse groups in the Goshen community.
“We had over 110 members of the community sit down face to face across small cafe tables and discuss questions such as: What do you appreciate about the Goshen community?, Where do you see healthy interaction between diverse populations happening in Goshen?, and What are the ways to build respect and positively overcome hindrances to social cohesion in Goshen?” Miller said of the of the pilot event. “Of the participants who responded to the post-workshop survey, 98% said they would return to another event for further conversation. We see conversations like this as a really important tool for achieving our mission of ending racism and discrimination and building capacity.”
Given the success of the pilot event, Miller said the CRC now plans on hosting an additional three conversations this fall to be held at various locations throughout the city, each addressing a different theme that arose from the pilot event in April.
As planned, one event will be held each month from September through November, with each conversation aiming for a target of between 125 to 150 people attending, Miller explained. The conversations will use a small group, round table-type discussion method, and will include English/Spanish interpretation at each table.
“It’s a great collaboration between the school system and the CRC,” Miller added of the event series. “The school system has really come into this and fully embraced it, and we’re really grateful for their support. We couldn’t do it without them.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment.
“I went to the first community conversation, and some of you did as well, and I thought it was great, a valuable time,” Stutsman said of the pilot event. “And the most interesting part for me was, I didn’t walk into the room knowing everyone I would see, because it was a very diverse group and people that just haven’t been involved with community events in the past. So they’re doing a great job. I appreciate everything the CRC and Goshen schools are doing to put those conversations together.”
BYSTANDER TRAINING
Rounding out the commission’s planned fall events is a special bystander training class set for November that will be held specifically for CRC members, the mayor, key department heads and members of the City Council.
“Bystander training gives people skills in how to intervene in healthy and positive ways if they witness an incident where someone may be experiencing discrimination or racism,” Miller said of the class. “Members of our community requested that we develop this class after a racist incident was shared with the CRC in the summer of 2017. A family came to share their experience, and about 15 persons — their friends and supporters — asked for training on how they could respond in helpful ways if they were ever to ever witness this type of incident. We decided to pilot this course on ourselves — take our own medicine — and then offer it to the community in the coming year if successful.”
For more information about the Goshen CRC and its work, visit https://goshenindiana.org/crc.
