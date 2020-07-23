SYRACUSE — Town Council members Tuesday passed on joining KEDCO’s initiatives and also passed several resolutions, most of which dealt with the Polywood expansion.
Alan Tio of Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. and members of his board were present at the meeting in which Tio updated the council on the work KEDCO has been doing.
Tio told the council they have $345,000 in funding to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and offered to help administer the town’s loan program as well since they have the framework in place. The zero interest loans are up to $10,000 but there are additional loans as well to help businesses.
Council member Larry Siegel asked how many loans they have processed and how much money they distributed. Tio said they approved six or seven loans and there are another 24 to 28 “in the pipeline.” He added that while he didn’t have the exact amounts distributed, he estimated it was between $60,000 to $80,000.
Tio also presented KEDCO’s three-part housing, entrepreneurship and talent initiatives, but the council wasn’t on board.
Tio explained they are working with companies, the Kosciusko Community Foundation, the state and Zimmer-Biomet — one of the leading employees in the county — to find areas that need developing for housing, make those areas attractive and find developers.
He told them they want to build workforce housing, starter homes in the $125,000 to $250,000 price range. He wanted to start a committee with a member of the council and redevelopment committee, along with KEDCO.
Siegel cut Tio off and said, “This seems like a lot of song and dance — why not just go directly to the developer?”
Tio said they are working with developers but because they are busy, KEDCO doing the upfront work for them makes the project more desirable.
“Similar to a shovel-ready technical park,” Tio said. “They’re looking to us to do some of the upfront work, show an interest in wanting them to develop and show it’s shovel ready.”
Council member Bill Musser, who participated via telephone, asked how much KEDCO sought from the town. Tio replied they were asking for $25,000, which KEDCO would match and that the town’s investment would be repaid when they got a developer on board.
Seigel questioned why a developer would pay them when they have their own people to do that work. Council president Paul Stoelting said the town is lake locked.
“I could identify where we should go — west or southwest probably, but with no infrastructure and no money to pay for the infrastructure and we wouldn’t get the tax revenue if it’s not annexed into town,” Stoelting said.
Tio responded, “We’ve got developers involved who understand the approach and want to work with us.” He added that The town of Milford signed on and they’ll be starting construction in the spring.
Musser suggested the council turn down the offer. Stoelting suggested tabling it until they had more tangible prospects and the council agreed.
Tio also asked the council to sign a 2021 agreement and wanted to be able to work with all of the towns in the county. He said he was asking each community to contribute 6% of their EDIT funds, which would be $15,000 for Syracuse. He said he asked for that amount last year and the town approved $10,000.
“I vote we don’t do the donation this year,” Musser said.
Siegel said he wouldn’t second that and council member Tom Hoover suggested the town contribute $5,000 as they’ve had to cut budgets.
Tio corrected Musser, saying it wasn’t a donation, the money is used to help fund economic development in the town.
Siegel said, “I suggest you accept that right now.”
Musser then wanted to know what the town got for the $10,000 this year and how did it benefit them?
Tio said he’s worked with Town Manager Mike Noe and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as Polywood, to work through some struggles they encountered.
Board member Brad Jackson said that when Polywood was faced with challenges, “Alan worked his tail off to keep them here. I’d say you got a pretty good return on investment.”
Another board member commented that the $10,000 was “a bargain.”
Doug Rassi, CEO of Polywood and a member of the KEDCO board, defended Tio, and said he may come across as mild mannered but he’s tenacious and gets things done. Rassi said Tio was responsible for Polywood staying in Syracuse.
“We were out of here — Alan changed my mind,” Rassi said.
He said it was Tio who showed him it was possible to get things done in Syracuse. “He sticks with it and gets things done. None of this would be happening outside of this guy,” Rassi said.
He told the council, “I’d love you to take a look at this town and take action. He’ll get the best developers here and build beautiful homes and make Syracuse the most beautiful town. I’d love you guys to get on board. This is chump change for the vision of how beautiful Syracuse can be.”
Stoelting said, “I didn’t understand Polywood was connected with KEDCO.”
Musser said the town was spending millions with Polywood so the town deserved some credit, too. And the board members said it was all a team effort.
The council approved $5,000 with the possibility of revisiting the amount in the future.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Prior to passing several resolutions, public hearings needed to be held. The first public hearing was on a tax abatement for Polywood for a building the company constructed at 813 W. Brooklyn St. The resolution gives Polywood a 10-year tax abatement and about five years to install new manufacturing equipment, logistical distribution equipment and information technology.
No one spoke for or against the resolution and the council passed it unanimously.
The second public hearing concerned the expansion project for the 300,000- to 400,000-square-foot facility that Polywood plans to build on the site of the current Harold Schrock Athletic Complex. The resolution is also for a 10-year tax abatement on real and personal property. Dennis Otten from Bose, McKinney and Evans reminded the council that at their last meeting they passed the declaratory resolution and that this was the confirmatory resolution that required a public hearing.
No one spoke for or against the resolution so it was passed by the council.
The council also passed a resolution creating a Tax Increment Finance district — the Syracuse-Polywood TIF. Additionally, a resolution was approved regarding the issuance of bonds for the new athletic complex in an amount not to exceed $2,850,000.
An unrelated resolution that the council passed was a memorandum of understanding and agreement with the Association of Indiana Counties Tax Refund Exchange and Compliance System (TRECS) and allows a third party to collect debts on the town’s behalf.
In other business, council:
• Passed an ordinance for additional appropriations to transfer $30,000 from capital improvements to professional services.
• Approved Kimple and Associates, Warsaw, as the engineers for the new athletic complex at a cost of $30,000.
• Approved purchasing fencing from Mike’s Fencing for the dam at a cost of $16,489. The Lake Association will pay half of that cost.
• Approved purchasing a jack hammer for the street department at a cost of $9,300.
• Was reminded of a meeting with a judge to be held today concerning the dam. Bill Pipp of the Lake Association Dam Conservancy was present to speak on the importance of the town’s support at the meeting.
