ELKHART — The season of giving was in full effect at the Council on Aging of Elkhart County’s facility in Elkhart Saturday morning as community members turned out for a special drive-thru giving event sponsored by the council, the Knights of Columbus and the city of Elkhart.
According to David Toney, chief executive officer of the Council on Aging of Elkhart County, Saturday’s event was actually a combination of two related events, the first of which involved the council partnering with the Knights of Columbus to hand out $50 Walmart gift cards to pre-registered seniors who needed a little extra cheer this holiday season.
“We’ve been doing this with the Knights of Columbus for years during the holidays, but we usually give away like 50 pounds of food with a ham, and they usually give it out to about a dozen different agencies. This year, they stopped doing that because of COVID-19, and they decided to partner with just us, because of our senior population. So this year we’re giving out gift cards,” Toney said of the event. “So, what we’re doing here today is, between 8 and 10 a.m. we are giving away the gift cards to a list of people that qualified. And rather than giving them boxes of food, we’re giving them the gift cards from the Knights of Columbus.”
Toney noted that of the city’s senior population, close to 30% live off of less than $10,000 a year.
“That’s not a lot. That’s about $800 a month,” he explained. “It’s hard to make ends meet at that rate.”
Given that need, which has only been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Toney said the council also decided to partner with Elkhart Mayor Rob Roberson Saturday to hand out an additional 100 Martin’s gift cards, as well as goodie bags filled with various health and safety supplies, including hand sanitizer and face masks, all with the goal of giving a little extra assistance to the city’s seniors while also trying to drive home the importance of continued adherence to recommended COVID-19 safety protocols heading into the holiday season.
“We had a sense, in our office, and actually from engaging in the community, that seniors were hit pretty severely by the pandemic. And when you add in the fact that most are on fixed incomes, and most have restrictions in one way, shape or form in how they can use that money, what we wanted to do was just try to find a way to provide a little bit of relief, especially during this time of the year,” Roberson said of Saturday’s event. “So, we raised money from different donors so that we can provide the Martin's gift cards, just so we can help just a little bit offset some of the needs they may have during the Christmas season. So, that was the thought, and that’s why we chose to partner with the Council on Aging in order to ensure that we were getting as deep into our base of seniors as we could, and getting it to the people that need it most.
“And as part of that, we also created a little pandemic kit, with a mask, sanitizer and an educational piece, to hopefully help our community to continue to mitigate, and just remind them that we’re still in this,” Roberson added of Saturday’s goodie bags. “We can see light at the end of the tunnel in terms of a vaccine, and we know the cavalry is coming. But by the science of this, we know we still have some dark days ahead of us.”
Corinne Straight-Reed, director of communications for Mayor Roberson’s office, was quick to agree.
“We are in a real crisis point here when it comes to the pandemic. We are very much still in it, and we are certainly much worse off now than we were earlier this year. So, we are just pleading with people to do something different for Christmas this year,” Straight-Reed said of the city’s message to the community. “And we know that there is a real need out there for just information, particularly around the holiday season, so people can have conversations with their families about how maybe this just isn’t the best year for all of us to get together. So, the reminders that we put together with the masks are really to just reinforce that we’re still in this thing, even though we’re tired of it, and even though we want to celebrate the holidays. The reality is, the virus doesn’t really care that we’re impatient.”
