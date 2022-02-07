GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Monday were asked to consider a new ordinance that, if approved, would create a non-partisan redistricting advisory commission aimed at assisting the council with its upcoming redistricting work.
Helping to introduce the discussion was Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who noted that council members will soon be tasked with looking at the council’s five districts and redrawing those boundaries as required by state law following the nationwide census every 10 years. That work is set to be finalized in the fall.
“This ordinance is being presented in order to set up a non-partisan committee to help ensure that we redistrict without considering how it affects any of our political parties,” Stutsman said. “Rather, we would redistrict in a way that ensured districts were laid out in a way that kept their boundaries reasonably compact and contiguous, with equal populations and with the lowest possible deviations, while accounting for expected future growth, and looking at options with the fewest number of split precincts and neighborhoods as possible.
“We must come together as Republicans and Democrats to make sure that Goshen leaves politics out of our redistricting process,” he added. “This is something that has eluded our state and federal representatives for many of the past redistricting maps they have created. We can stand together to show our state and federal governments the value of redistricting for the people and not for one party or the other.”
As a first step, Stutsman, a Democrat, noted that he recently met with city attorney Bodie Stegelmann, a Republican, to work on drafting a bipartisan approach to redistricting in Goshen. The two talked about what such an approach might look like and discussed similar ordinances from other municipalities before coming up with the idea for the non-partisan commission, he explained.
“The suggestion is to create a nine-member board, which five would be voting members of this redistricting committee,” Stutsman said. “So, the two At Large council members would serve on the board, with no vote on that board. Then myself, the deputy mayor, Bodie, and then each district council member would choose one person from their district to serve on the board.
“And we threw some caveats in there about who you can choose,” Stutsman added of the selection process. “It can’t be somebody that’s really, really politically active and involved in campaigns. It’s got to be somebody who is more neighborhood oriented.”
Regardless of who ultimately makes it onto the commission, Stutsman ensured the council’s members that in the end, all final decisions on redistricting would be up to the council only.
“It’s not going to be the board that decides how we redistrict,” Stutsman said. “This board only makes a recommendation to the City Council. City Council still has absolute control over how this redistricting happens.”
As the ordinance is still in its first draft, Stutsman said he fully expects that council members will have suggestions and recommended changes for the ordinance moving forward.
“But just know the only goal here was to make sure that, not even so much for this council, but future councils, to actually have an ordinance in place where if they’re going to do it differently, they’re going to have to come back and change the ordinance in the future,” Stutsman said. “We thought that would be a good idea.”
Given the newness of the ordinance, coupled with the fact that council members Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, and Donald Riegsecker, R-District 1, were absent from Monday’s meeting, the council’s members ultimately voted to table consideration of the ordinance’s passage for a future meeting in order to allow all members time to review the proposal prior to any official action.
DOWNTOWN REZONING
Also Monday, council members approved a request by the Goshen Department of Redevelopment to rezone the site of a former Main Street auto repair shop currently owned by the city.
The vacant property, located at the northwest corner of 233 S. Main St. and 113 W. Jefferson St., was most recently occupied by D&T Muffler and Brake from 2001 through 2019. The property is currently zoned Commercial B-3.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the property is completely surrounded by Commercial B-2 zoning, and should be zoned B-2 as well, as a single property zoned B-3 within the Central Business District can meet few, if any, of the developmental requirements of the B-3 District, which will constrain future changes to the building and/or site.
“This is a recommendation from the Plan Commission from their meeting on Jan. 18,” Yoder said. “B-3 requirements cannot be met at this location, and because all the zoning surrounding it is B-2, it should be zoned B-2.
“So, while the city owns the property, we wanted to get this rezoned,” she added of the request. “And the Plan Commission did forward this to the council with a favorable recommendation by a vote of 8-0.”
Council president Brett Weddell, who also holds a seat on the Goshen Redevelopment Commission, noted that the commission decided to purchase the property in 2021 given its centralized location within the downtown district.
“We looked at that as being kind of a central spot amongst kind of the ongoing development of this area, and so we thought it was crucial to try and gain some control over what might go in there in the future,” Weddell said. “So, we went through the process, and we had the environmental studies done and everything. So, yeah, the Redevelopment Commission actually owns it outright now.
“And as Redevelopment owns it, when we put it out for an RFP to sell it, the Redevelopment Commission has the ability to look at those proposals and not just take the highest bid, but look at those bids and say, ‘We think this is the best fit for that location,’” he added of the site.
Mayor Stutsman also explained that the city has plans to use the site’s vacant backlot for the creation of additional city parking, and will also be using a portion of the site for additional streetscaping work along the Jefferson Street corridor.
“We needed the property to properly do the streetscaping as we extend Jefferson Street from Main to Third Street like we did Main to Fifth Street,” Stutsman said. “And it’s not the city’s intent to hang onto this property long. We just need to do our project and then get it back on the tax rolls.”
Prior to the vote, Yoder was asked if the property would ever be able to house another auto repair shop or similar use if the rezoning were allowed to proceed.
“Well, it would be considered nonconforming,” she said in response. “And it may be nonconforming by other reasons than the zoning as well, even if the zoning did stay B-3, because you have parking requirements that can’t be met.”
However, Yoder did note that such a use could potentially be permitted at the site if a use variance were requested and ultimately approved by the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals.
