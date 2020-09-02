GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members gave their tentative nod of approval Tuesday to a new grants manager position for the city.
Passed on first reading only Tuesday, council members decided to hold off on a second, final vote on the new position until their upcoming Sept. 15 meeting in order to allow more time to research the request.
According to Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Jeffery Weaver, who assisted Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf in presenting the request Tuesday, the primary responsibilities of the new grants manager would be to assist city departments with identifying and procuring new grant funding, while at the same time helping to prevent the potential loss of grant funding due to incomplete or non-compliant grant applications.
In addition, he noted that in this time of COVID-19, the city is now faced with substantial unexpected expenses and incoming federal grant funding through programs such as the CARES Act, FEMA public assistance, etc., and could use some much-needed help with the required tracking, reporting and compliance administration of that funding.
“Of course, this year, there will be a lot of work around the CARES Act funding that really is going to extend beyond what Adam and I and our team will really be able to manage in our office,” Weaver told the council. “But in the end, in the bigger picture, we’re really seeing two major points to this position.”
AVOIDING LOST FUNDING
Speaking to the first point — helping the city avoid the potential loss of available grant funding — Weaver noted that over the past five years in particular, grants secured by the city have been getting significantly more scrutiny during both federal and state audits.
“And on the flip side of that as well, the grants have been issued with a lot more terms and conditions, requiring a whole lot more attention to our documentation, our tracking, and our compliance in particular,” Weaver said. “So, we’re looking at this position as one person who can help maintain records for easy access and compliance, and continue developing our internal controls on grants while still leaving a lot of our grant control within the separate departments.”
SECURING MORE FUNDING
As for the second point — helping the city secure additional grant funding — Weaver noted that as the city is currently structured, each individual department is responsible for applying for, receiving and tracking their own grants.
“And we plan to continue letting that happen, of course. It’s the departments that know what they really need. But then we’ve also run into a couple situations where some departments have actually turned down grants and opportunities simply because of the reporting and tracking requirements,” he told the council. “So, again, what we’re hoping is that this creates an extra resource for our departments to actually pursue grants that would otherwise be out of reach.”
INCENTIVE TO HIRE
According to Scharf, given that a majority of the new grants manager’s time would be dedicated to COVID-related duties in 2020, he noted that the payroll costs for such a position would qualify, at least initially, as a reimbursable expense under the federal CARES Act, and thus would not require an additional appropriation for the 2020 budget.
“We’ve been consulting with the Indiana Finance Authority, and we’ve determined that for the year 2020, this position could be a reimbursable expense through the CARES Act, whereas in 2021 we have no idea,” Scharf said. “So, there’s a good financial incentive for doing it in 2020, especially given that we have well over $1 million in committed funds, but we have to do a whole lot of work to actually claim the funding before Dec. 30 of this year.”
Scharf noted that as currently proposed, the salary for the new grants manager would likely settle at grade 11, which would equate to a base salary of about $55,000 per year.
PUBLIC SAFETY A FOCUS
Looking ahead to 2021 — and assuming COVID-19-related duties are no longer a priority — Scharf said it’s anticipated the grants manager’s focus would then shift to providing general assistance with grant funding and administration across all city departments, though with a special emphasis on public safety, police and fire — departments he said tend to benefit most from available grant funding, while also having the least amount of time to research, pursue and track those grants.
“We’re looking to try to let them do their jobs, focus on their jobs, and not get bogged down in paperwork, and reporting, and tracking, finding applications and so forth,” Scharf explained.
For his part, Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink said he would very much appreciate the assistance of a dedicated grants manager when it comes to researching and pursuing available grants for his department.
“We just do not have that capacity to do that day in and day out. We just don’t,” Sink said of the issue. “So, I would support the position, having been the recipient of some very complicated grants that we have to continue to follow for years into the future.”
Goshen Police Chief Jose Miller offered a similar sentiment in reference to his department.
“When it comes to the grants, I truly believe someone could keep busy full-time just looking for grants,” Miller said. “I used to do a lot of the grants under Chief (Wade) Branson’s administration. With my duties now, I just don’t have time to do it.
“And we’ve had a couple big grants. Our 800 radios, most of them were paid for by grants. There are some, like that, where I felt like I had to do it. It’s just too much money,” he added. “But I know that there’s money available for things that I’m not even researching, just because I don’t have the time. So, I really support when it comes to the grant position. I think it would pay for itself very, very quickly.”
While not yet ready to officially pull the trigger on the request Tuesday, council members ultimately agreed that the new position warranted further consideration, and as such approved the request on first reading only in a vote of 6-0 in favor. Council President Brett Weddell was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, and thus did not enter a vote.
With the first reading out of the way, a final reading of the ordinance will now be scheduled, likely at the council’s Sept. 15 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.