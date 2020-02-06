WAKARUSA — One of Wakarusa's most integral leadership positions is vacant, and the Town Council is optimistic about finding an ideal candidate to assume that role.
Applications are now being accepted for the job of the community's town manager.
The qualifications and process through which to select a town manager were discussed at Tuesday's Wakarusa Town Council meeting.
The vacancy comes following the departure of Jeff Troxel, who left to start a new career in the private sector. Troxel had served as the town manager since July 2012, having previously served on the Wakarusa Town Council for eight years.
Those who are interested in becoming a candidate for the job are asked to submit a resume, along with references, to the Wakarusa Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa. A full job description can be viewed on the town of Wakarusa Facebook page. To be considered for this opportunity, the applicant would preferably be a resident of the town limits. The deadline to apply is 2 p.m. Feb. 14.
Once the applications have been received and reviewed, the members of the Town Council will contact those who best exemplify the necessary criteria, and they will be interviewed by the council.
In other business matters, the council chose to move forward with a plan of action regarding the brick structure located at 123 S. Elkhart St. Attempts to sell the building have been unsuccessful, and the council opted to connect with representatives from Elkhart County. In doing so, council members hope a recommendation can be made on how to proceed with the future of the historic building, whether that means attempting to repair, replace or possibly condemn the building.
Once that has taken place, the town will seek out the assessments of building inspectors, and all of the findings will then be shared with the current owner of the building.
In a final order of business, the council approved the street closures of Waterford and Elkhart streets in the downtown sector during the course of the Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival, which will be held on April 24, 25 and 26.
The next regular session of the Wakarusa Town Council will take place on at 6:30 p.m. March 3 at the Wakarusa Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St. The meeting is open to the public.
