MILFORD — The public is being asked to be alert as street paving is beginning in town this week.
Last month the Town of Milford received the news that they were awarded an Office of Community Rural Affairs grant, and on Monday a public hearing took place at the start of the Milford Town Council meeting as part of the process for that grant.
James Turnwall, executive director of the Michiana Area Council of Government explained the town received the grant May 19 in the “maximum allowable amount of $90,000”. He said the grant requires a 10% match — or $10,000 that the town will take from its County Economic Development Income Tax funds.
He explained to the public that the goal and objectives of the grant is to help the town address the needs of economic development, public facilities including utilities and housing. The grant will help with the planning of town utilities and will provide a “robust study of utilities — water, wastewater and ” to determine the needs, what needs improving and then make a plan.
He said in March MACOG and town employees went door to door conducting a utilities survey and received responses from 98 households. Last summer MACOG conducted an income survey — a requirement to be eligible for the grant. The town needed to show the grant would benefit at least 51% of low-moderate income households and in Milford 61.7% or $55,530 of the grant will be used to benefit low-moderate income individuals.
He asked if there were any questions and only received one — a gentleman asked about the timeline to use the grant. Trunwall responded that the next step is to send out requests for qualifications to engineering firms.
In a related matter, the council approved hiring MACOG for professional grant administration services. Trunwall explained MACOG provides many services for free but because “OCRA grants require significant grant administration” they have to charge a fee. He said several employees are certified in grant administration and having a certified grant administrator is a requirement. Trunwall said they’re providing the service for a reduced rate of $7,000.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
Katie Clark, senior project manager and landscape architect for Taylor, Siefker, Williams Design Group in Indianapolis was present and explained her work with FORWARD Kosciusko to develop a new comprehensive plan for the county.
She said the last comprehensive plan the county did was in 1996. She said they felt it was “very important that all communities have a voice” and the goal was at the end each community — some that had never had a comprehensive plan before — would have a master plan drafted, reviewed and ready to be adopted.
She said they “spent about a year listening” to the public in a series of meetings to help the county and each community come up with a master plan.
The council then passed a resolution adopting the comprehensive plan. Council President Doug Ruch asked if it was okay to pass it despite there being a couple of language corrections. Attorney Jay Rigdon said it was and Council Member Ken Long pointed out that the comprehensive plan is non-binding and is more of a guideline so it can be changed even after adopting it.
REHAB FACILITY GOES TO BZA
Tammy Cotton of LITE (Living in Transition Effectively) Kosciusko and supporters were present in case there were further questions of them before their Board of Zoning Appeals hearing in the morning.
They are planning on starting a transitional rehabilitation home for 5-6 women in the parsonage of the former United Methodist Church.
Ruch asked if there were any changes to their plans and Cotton said there weren’t. Then there was a lengthy discussion of ‘what ifs’ their plan ceased to work and what could or couldn’t be done on the property.
Rigdon assured him that the BZA approves the use of a property so as long as it was used to house and rehabilitate five-six people it was fine but if it were to be used for any other purpose it would require going back to the BZA for a special exception.
“Personally I think it’s something that’s needs to happen,” Ken Long said. “I think it is a good use of both buildings.”
He said Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall could send his comments to the BZA and she said she’d send them later that night.
UTILITY REPORTS
The council approved reimbursing utility superintendents and others who need special licensing for the amount paid for their current licenses and agreed to pay those costs moving forward.
Heard Phend and Brown will be working on this year’s Community Crossing project starting July 11.
After much discussion, the council approved the purchase of a salt spreader from W A Jones — the lowest of three quotes received — at $9,567.
The council also approved a change of streets in the 50-50 sidewalk match program. They also approved having M.E. Simmons calibrating the large meters at the wheelhouse at their convenience at a cost of $1,150.
They also approved having Commonwealth Engineers sit in on meetings regarding new meters to assist with their decision making at a cost not to exceed $4,000.
“As much as I hate to spend $4,000 on engineers I do think it will go a long way to help us choose the right ones,” Ruch said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE COUNCIL:
• Approved an ordinance posting two-three parking spaces by the fire station as no parking so the fire trucks and safely get in and out.
• Approved the use of a couple of parking spaces for the Milford Food Truck event as one of the vendors will need to leave early.
• Heard the clerk’s office will be closing at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed July 4 for the holiday.
• Set budget workshop dates for Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m.
• Set an executive session for Monday, June 20 to interview three candidates for the police department.
• Approved paying hydrant fees at the old rate.