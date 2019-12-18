GOSHEN — Plans for the development of a new 120-unit affordable assisted living facility on the city’s north side took another major step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members approved a petition by Evergreen Real Estate Group and Carl & Rae LLC for a Planned Unit Development major change and PUD preliminary site plan for a 120-unit assisted living facility needed in order to address density, on-site parking, loading, building height and length, and distance from adjacent child care center/ group care home uses.
The approval followed similar action by the Goshen Plan Commission just a few hours earlier Tuesday.
GREEN OAKS
The property in question is an approximately 3.08-acre vacant lot located at 282 Johnston St., Lot G, just northwest of the rear of the Salvation Army property on the city’s north side.
According to the petition, the new four-story, 120-unit facility will be named Green Oaks of Goshen, and will provide assisted living, along with personal care and supportive services, to seniors age 62 and older with the goal of allowing them to age in a pleasant, safe environment.
“Green Oaks of Goshen will include 49 studio assisted living units, and 71 one-bedroom assisting living units,” the petition states. “All of the units will contain a kitchenette with a sink, refrigerator, and a microwave, and the kitchenette will be fully adaptable to a full kitchen as needed.”
The petition notes the units will also include a full, private bathroom with grab bars and a shower, either a sitting/sleeping area or a bedroom and sitting area, individual heating and air conditioning, and an emergency alert system.
“Green Oaks of Goshen will also have a dining room and commercial kitchen that serves three meals a day and snacks, and the facility will contain a fitness room, beauty salon, game room, activity rooms, library, and lounges,” the petition adds. “Certified staff will be on duty 24 hours a day, and the facility will provide transportation for the residents.”
Total cost of the development has been estimated at approximately $30 million, with approximately $22 million of that cost coming from tax-exempt bonds, which will be issued by the city, though the city will have no liability for the payment on the bonds.
Actual construction cost of the new facility has been estimated at about $16.5 million.
PROJECT NEED
According the Matthew Carr, an attorney representing the petitioners, Green Oaks of Goshen will be licensed by the state, and all of the assisted living units will be affordable and eligible to accept the Medicaid waiver.
“All of the units will be assisted living units eligible to seniors whose income is at or below 60% of the area median income,” Carr noted. “The assisted living services provided through the experienced management entity, Gardant Management Solutions, will include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, personal hygiene, ... meals, shopping, medication delivery and reminders, transportation, housekeeping and laundry.”
Addressing the need for the project, Carr explained that current data shows between 60% and 70% of seniors cannot afford assisted living, with about 60% of seniors ages 75 or older having an income of less than $35,000 a year.
To make matters worse, Carr noted that Indiana ranked 51st — out of the U.S. and the District of Columbia — in a 2017 state scorecard of options for long-term care services from the AARP Foundation, SCAN Foundation and the Commonwealth Fund.
Speaking specifically to Goshen, Carr noted a recent market study indicated there is currently a high demand for affordable assisting living units in the city.
“We actually just received the market study for this project just a few days ago. It’s a 150-page report from Bowen National Research,” Carr said of the study. “First of all, in terms of number of units for demand here in Goshen, they’re showing a net demand of 385 units, which is three times the number of units for this project. So this is a facility that is very needed in Goshen.”
LOCAL SUPPORT
Among those to speak in favor of the project Tuesday was Nick Kieffer, president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.
“I think this is a good development on the north side with that land,” Kieffer said. “We talk a lot about affordable housing in a lot of our conversations in development, and I think this helps fill a part of that need.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment.
“I, as well, would like to see the council support this project,” Stutsman said. “I think that this is going to be a good one, and as it’s been stated tonight, we do need more affordable housing in our community. I do think making sure that our seniors in our community are taken care of is an essential piece of what we do.”
Also sharing a few words of support for the project Tuesday was Jim McKee, council representative for District 1.
“I think it will be a good project for Goshen, and I think it will be an especially good project for the north side of town as we try to develop that area,” McKee said. “It will certainly be an attractive building for people that are coming into our town, too.”
The remainder of the council’s members agreed, and motions were put forward and passed unanimously on both first and second readings to approve the requested petition.
