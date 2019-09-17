NAPPANEE — In a meeting lasting over two hours, Nappanee City Council members approved on first reading the proposed 2020 budget.
The proposed total budget is $9.7 million — a 14.3% increase over this year’s budget of $8.5 million — an increase of $750,428.
Most funds increased by 2% because of salary increases and anticipated 8% increase in insurance costs.
Other increases include a 34.6% increase in the Central School/Main Street building to $37,350 over $27,750 for building renovations and custodial care.
The Nappanee Center (Chamber and museum) has a 17.2% increase. Mayor Phil Jenkins said they’ve had some issues with mold the last couple of years and they want to better maintain the building.
Parks and Recreation increased $14.4% to $1.2 million, partially because of adding a second part-time person. Parks & Recreations Superintendent Chris Davis said they’re really taking someone who was a seasonal employee and making them permanent part-time.
The Senior Center has a 12.9% increase to cover extra hours for the co-directors.
There was also discussion about the EMS budget. There’s only a 3.8% increase due to adding a part-time paramedic. Dermott wanted to know why EMS Chief Sumpter wasn’t using his volunteers more. Sumpter said only two of them are paramedics.
Dermott asked how much overtime he’s using and Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown said they have overtime every week because if they work 48 hours in a row they get overtime.
Jenkins said the paramedic’s salary is artificially low because they knew there’d be overtime, so they built the overtime in.
Sumpter and Jenkins said they need a part-time medic to cover vacations because of the longevity of their long-time employees.
Decreases in the budget include a 26.3% drop in the common council budget because there’s no election this year. City Hall decreased 6.3% because of custodial services. The mayor’s budget has a .5% decrease.
Jenkins did inform the council that the director of community outreach’s salary was paid mostly with a grant the last three years but won’t be in 2020, so the salary be taken out of the general fund.
In other funds, there is an increase of 80.3% in public safety LOIT for a new ambulance, which will cost approximately $300,000, plus radios and more. The tax increment finance citywide fund will have a 61.6% increase to help with the matching grant for the parks department, downtown improvements, etc.
There’ll be a public hearing on the budget Oct. 7 along with public hearings on the salary ordinances.
In other matters:
• Although missed on the agenda, the council approved a recommendation by the Board of Zoning Appeals approving a special exception for 352 E. Market St. The property is zoned B-2 but is used as a residence. A special exception variance needed to be approved, so the property owners could get a building permit.
• Heard an open house and ribbon-cutting will take place Sept. 26 from 3-5 p.m., with public tours of the wet weather treatment facility.
