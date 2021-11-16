NAPPANEE — An across-the-board 5% pay increase for city employees in 2022 was approved by the Nappanee City Council on first reading Monday evening.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained the budget ordinance has been simplified.
“In past years it was fairly lengthy,” he said.
Salaries for both elected and non-elected employees are included in this new format of the ordinance, job titles were made more consistent and exhibits, such as compensation, were included. However, Jenkins said he omitted one page that listed paid holidays and longevity pay, so that will be added before the second reading.
Jenkins reminded the council they adjusted a couple of salaries in June with a 2% increase at that time to bring the salaries more in line with other municipalities.
“Sometimes it’s a challenge getting comparable cities to look at,” he said.
Councilman David Kauffman, a member of the salary committee, said he “appreciated the work done to look at close-by cities as well as those with comparable size.”
“We decided 5% general increase seemed doable,” Jenkins said and added that when they checked out other cites many gave 5% this year; some gave 3% and some 6%.
He said while Goshen and Elkhart are bigger cities than Nappanee, “I think we still need to look at them.”
Jenkins said he thinks this increase gets them closer to more competitive rates and said that next year they’d likely rely more on performance reviews instead of a 5%-across-the-board increase.
Kauffman said, “A year ago we were a lot more conservative because of COVID.”
The mayor agreed and said that the new medical insurance plan they have is also saving employees on insurance costs. “It should make up for the conservative numbers in 2021.”
WELLFIELD PARK AGREEMENT
The council passed an amendment to the Wellfield Park agreement with Wa-Nee Community Schools. Mayor Jenkins said the original agreement was dated Jan. 1, 2021, and passed in March of 2021. It set the groundwork for future development. The city was going to continue construction of the soccer complex in 2023, but the school system wants to expedite that and has the finances to move forward now. Instead of the city bidding and doing construction the school system will bid the project and the city will reimburse the school in January 2023. The high school uses the facility for the soccer team.
The mayor said from 2019 when they first got estimated costs to 2021 prices have changed slightly and there have been some slight changes to the scope of the project. Jenkins said the concession stand and restrooms are under construction now and the school is paying half that cost.
Several items are scheduled to be added next including a press box/storage area and Jenkins said the storage area could be used as locker room for visiting teams at a cost not to exceed $300,000.
Two new sets of bleachers will be added at a not to exceed cost of $200,000. Jenkins said they initially thought they’d be able to use the old high school bleachers but they are not American with Disabilities Act compliant.
Another change is the extra parking area. Originally, it was to be gravel but with increased cost of limestone it was not much more to do a base coat of asphalt and they’ll be able to paint the stripes on the asphalt. The cost is not to exceed $500,000 and it will be adding 300 parking spaces.
With the new bleachers they’ll have a seating capacity of 600, which Jenkins said will allow them to host events like sectionals and college events. Jenkins said the total cost is $1 million and the city’s cost will be $500,000.
ANNEXATION
The council passed on first reading an ordinance for volunteer annexation of a 12-acre parcel west of town. The annexation request was brought by Jamie Corp. and owner Weldon Miller.
Planning Administrator Todd Nunemaker said everything but that 12-acre parcel is already annexed so the parcel is contiguous and within the city limit boundaries.
Mayor Jenkins went over the timeline with the council and Miller, who was present. He reminded the council that any newly annexed property comes in with a residential one zoning and they’d have to go to the plan commission for a rezoning.
Jenkins said they can time the rezoning with the annexation. Jan. 22 would be the end of the 30-days remonstrance period after the three readings of the ordinance. The public hearing on the annexation is set for Dec. 6.
After the meeting Jenkins and Nunemaker were asked what the plans were for that property and they said they were not at liberty to share that yet but the mayor did say there “could be potential for economic development.”
In other business, council members:
• Approved a rezoning request by Ace Builders for a parcel on U.S. 6 East for general business from residential.
• Approved ambulance write-offs for second and third quarter of this year in the amounts of $36,350 for second quarter and $71,704.
• Passed a resolution authorizing the clerk treasurer to invest funds, including outside the local area if a better deal can be found.
