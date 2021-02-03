GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members finalized an agreement with the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on Tuesday connected to a city water utilities extension project initiated back in the fall of 2019.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, members of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety approved a preliminary agreement with the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on Oct. 28, 2019, permitting the fairgrounds to begin construction on an extension of city water utilities beginning at Gate 2 of the fairgrounds property and running east along C.R. 34/Monroe Street to just past Gate 3. The request was connected to fair leadership’s desire to improve fire suppression capabilities on the fairgrounds campus while also increasing overall water capacity in anticipation of future development, Sailor explained.
Referencing the need for Tuesday’s agreement, Sailor noted that per Indiana code, developments located outside the Goshen corporate limits, such as the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, may not connect to the city’s water system unless the owner of the affected real estate executes an agreement with the city and the agreement is approved by the Goshen City Council.
CONNECTION FEE WAIVED
As part of Tuesday’s approval, council members also agreed to waive the connection fees typically levied when a development wants to connect to city utilities.
“There were technically, with this extension of the 12-inch water main, two water main connections we would normally acknowledge,” Sailor said of the utilities extension project. “The first one was the original connection to the 12-inch main, and then they made one 4-inch connection into one of their bathroom facilities where they’re going to have master metering out of. Because their contractor installed those connections, that typically represents a $1,400 per connection cost. So, what’s being identified for waiver tonight would be $2,800 that would be waived.”
While such fee waivers are quite rare, Sailor noted that they are not unheard of, particularly when such requests are made by area not-for-profit organizations such as the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
“We try to really limit the amount of waivers that are presented for the council’s approval,” Sailor said. “It really is a special case, and this was a nonprofit special case.”
Sailor also pointed out that the loss of $2,800 in connection fees pales in comparison to the investment made by the fairgrounds to extend the city water utilities along C.R. 34/Monroe Street.
“We are still waiting for the final cost from the 4-H fairgrounds, but just running from rough numbers, this is valued somewhere between $85,000 and $100,000 worth of construction that was extended from Gate 2 out to Gate 3 that would be dedicated as part of the public water main system,” Sailor explained.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the request.
“This is something that I would support during a normal year. But considering all the money they lost during COVID, for me, it just makes it that much easier to step up and do this,” Stutsman said. “And like Dustin said, we’re getting a pretty big project here. ... It seems like a great thing for both the fair and the city to do it this way.”
The council’s members agreed, and a vote to finalize the agreement with the fee waiver included was passed unanimously.
NO ANNEXATION
As an aside, Stutsman made a point of noting that while in many cases where utilities are extended beyond the city’s corporate boundaries, annexation often comes up as a possibility for the various properties associated with the project, that will not be the case with the 4-H fairgrounds agreement.
“When we’re looking to annex an area, number one, we don’t want to do it without the majority of property owners wanting to be annexed,” Stutsman said. “I’m not sure the last time the city actually initiated an annexation on its own, but the other piece of that is, there has been concerns from the fair board that we’re going to annex the fairgrounds. There is no value in the city of Goshen annexing just the fairgrounds, because it’s nonprofit. There is no additional revenue gained, but it creates a bigger city.
“There would have to be some pretty significant construction of industrial, apartments, something out in that area that it would make sense for us to annex,” he added. “So, at this time the city has no intent of annexing in that area.”
