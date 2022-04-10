GOSHEN — Funding for the $16.7 million extension of C.R. 4 to the site of a new Amazon complex north of the Indiana Toll Road was finalized Saturday by the Elkhart County Council.
At the meeting, the council’s members approved a request by Chris Godlewski, director of planning and development for the county, for an additional appropriation of $2.855 million needed in order to cover additional road/utility costs for the extension of C.R. 4 between C.R. 17 and C.R. 19.
Saturday’s request followed a similar approval by members of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners during their meeting Monday morning. The funding will come from the county’s C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 NE Tax Increment Finance Fund.
According to Godlewski, funding for the project has been in the works since the fall of 2021, when approximately $3 million was approved for preparatory work such as tree clearing along the corridor and funding for utility materials.
Then, back in early February, council members appropriated an additional $12 million for the project, with about $7.5 million designated for the road construction and $4.5 million for utility costs.
“That was based on the estimate of the project,” Godlewski told the council.
However, when the deadline for bid submissions arrived in late February, just one bid was submitted for the project, and at a cost of $16.6 million — significantly higher than the originally anticipated cost of the project.
“When bids came to be in February, it was 20% higher than what we estimated,” Godlewski said of the bidding process. “So, this $2.855 million covers the remainder, which would be the full project cost, which is around $16.7 million.”
Godlewski noted that the total project cost also includes the cost of extending utilities to the site, which will be reimbursed by the developer.
“Of that total cost, including this appropriation, 45% of that is reimbursed by the developer for the utilities,” Godlewski said.
The road project as planned involves extending C.R. 4 east from C.R. 17 about a mile to C.R. 19, including an intersection with a branching road to serve as a new ramp onto the Toll Road.
According to Godlewski, the road extension will provide access to the Elkhart East Industrial Park, located directly north of the interstate, that includes the new Amazon complex.
That project, announced by Amazon back in October 2021, involves construction of a robotics fulfillment center and a delivery station, both of which are set to launch in 2023.
Speaking to the road extension’s timeline, Godlewski noted that work on the project has already begun, with construction expected to be completed by the end of the year.
“It’s nice to see the work going on out there,” council member Doug Graham added of the Amazon site prior to Saturday’s vote. “I was by there the other day, and they’re starting to make some progress toward that.”
Godlewski offered a similar sentiment.
“There are a lot of partners involved from the county departments to make that happen,” he added.
C.R. 19 EROSION
Also Saturday, council members approved a $500,000 additional appropriation needed in order to begin addressing a major erosion and slope failure on C.R. 19 where the road meets the Elkhart River.
According to Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor, the area of erosion is located on C.R. 19 between C.R. 21/Indiana Avenue and C.R. 26 where C.R. 19 meets the river.
““This is just north of Goshen,” Taylor said of the site. “The river, like in many other areas around the county, is beginning to cut into the embankment to the extent that it’s time that the highway department, or somebody — it’s going to be the highway department — address the erosion of the embankment.”
Taylor noted that the requested $500,000 is to help get the project started with things like design and engineering work, though the total cost of the project is not yet known.
“This amount is to get started on the design, and engineering, and all of the other preliminary activities,” Taylor said. “I don’t know how much this is going to cost. We’re not going to know until we’re done designing it, and getting permits, and working with the DNR and everyone else that’s involved.
“But I want to be clear that these funds are for the design, the engineering, the right of way, the construction and all associated costs, and it’s likely that the highway department will be back in a year or two to get an appropriation for construction, and whatever’s left would go toward that.”
Saturday’s request followed a similar approval by the Elkhart County Commissioners during their meeting Monday morning. The funding will come from the county’s EDIT Fund.
Asked if it might be possible for the county to acquire additional right of way north of the site and move the road further away from the river, Taylor responded in the affirmative, noting that just such a scenario will be examined as design of the project moves forward.
He also noted that he will be looking into a possible partnership with the IDNR to see if the department might be able to provide some funding assistance for the project as well.
“We’re going to look into that, and see what is available,” Taylor said. “We’ve had partnerships before, and in some cases, there hasn’t been a partnership. We did have one out on C.R. 45, near Ox Bow. There was some participation from I believe it was the DNR. So, it’s been done before.”
In other business, council members
• Approved a $63,926 additional appropriation request from the General Fund needed in order to close out the remaining payment for demolition of the old Elkhart County Jail.
• Approved a $2.2 million additional appropriation for various applications, devices and supplies needed in order to upgrade the security of county government’s Information Technology network.
• Approved a $300,000 additional appropriation request from the county’s American Rescue Plan Fund to be used to acquire a home and parcel at the southeast corner of the new county courthouse parcel. The acquisition will be combined with the rest of the courthouse parcel.
• Approved a $375,000 additional appropriation request from the county’s ARP Fund needed in order to pay for construction inspection services for the new county courthouse project.
• Approved a $50,000 additional appropriation request from the county’s ARP Fund to pay for legal services associated with the Foraker Southwest sewer project.
