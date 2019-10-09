GOSHEN — A total of seven candidates seeking three available Goshen City Council district seats were put under the voter microscope Tuesday evening during a special municipal candidate forum at the Goshen Public Library.
Sponsored by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce and The Goshen News, Tuesday’s forum offered each of the seven candidates seeking to fill the three available Goshen City Council district seats a chance to share who they are and answer a few relevant questions prior to the upcoming municipal election.
The seven candidates speaking included: Republican incumbent Doug Nisley, who is facing a challenge for his District 2 seat from Democrat Jonathan Neufeld; Democrat Jennifer Shell, Republican Matt Schrock and Independent Rafael Correa, who are each seeking to replace outgoing Republican District 3 councilman Mike Orgill, who has decided not to seek another term; and Republican Mark Huser and Democrat Megan Eichorn, who are each seeking to replace outgoing Democratic District 4 councilwoman Julia Gautsche, who is also not seeking another term on the council.
There are no contested races for city council District 1 or District 5.
THE QUESTIONS
Following a brief introduction by each candidate, the forum continued with a number of questions moderated by Goshen News Editor Roger Schneider focusing on topics relevant to the various council positions.
Below are a sampling of responses provided by the seven district council candidates during Tuesday’s forum. To view a video of the entire Q&A session, visit www.goshennews.com.
DISTRICT 2
As part of the District 2 Q&A session, each candidate was asked to share why they feel they are qualified to represent the interests and concerns of District 2 voters on the city council.
“Well, I think with the experience that I’ve had already with the city council, being there, and being on the BZA, and the Elkhart Township Board, and going through the city council meetings for the past 30 years or, in that area, following local government ... I think that I have a pretty good recollection on the government of Goshen City,” Nisley said in responding to the question. “I think that’s probably the best that I could do, is being on the city council now and learning and having that experience.”
For his part, Neufeld said he has made a point of meeting and forming relationships with as many people residing within District 2 as he possibly can in the lead-up to the Nov. 5 municipal election, with the goal being that those relationships will serve as a solid base for him moving forward should he be elected as their representative in the fall.
“In my experience so far going door to door, I have found that District 2 is really kind of a cross section of Goshen. Only District 1 goes further north, and only District 5 goes further south. We cut all the way through apartments with young, single people just getting started, all the way to Westoria and some nice homes for people who are retiring, and everything in between. It’s a very varied district,” Neufeld said. “One of the things that I’ve done my whole professional life is develop skills and interests in talking to people and communicating, learning to translate from one set of views to another, learning to accept and understand the various positions and various places we all come from. I think that if communities are going to work, and if community government — municipal government — is going to work, one of the things that we need to do best, or most, is talk to each other, and understand each other. And so though I haven’t met everybody in the district, and certainly I’m a little bit behind on that score, at least with regard to Doug’s experience, still I feel like what I bring is the ability to talk to people, and a willingness and a desire to get to know people and represent the kinds of views that are spread all across our big district.”
DISTRICT 3
During the District 3 Q&A session, each of the three candidates were asked to describe how they feel about the city’s current enforcement of property appearance standards such as the Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance within the 3rd District.
Schrock, who both lives and operates a business on the city’s east side, noted that while there are admittedly some homes within the district that could use some sprucing up, overall he feels the city is doing a good job when it comes to enforcement of property appearance standards.
“I live on the east side of Goshen and, yes, there are some houses that don’t look good, but then there are other houses that do look good. I can understand from the perspective of the homeowner, somebody telling them how they should make their house look, and I can understand how the neighbor that has a nice house wishes his neighbor would make his house look nice,” Schrock said of the question. “But all in all, I guess they do a pretty good job. There’s always room for improvement. I know there’s some stuff going on with rental properties and making them look nicer, and I’m an advocate of that. I mean, I try to keep my property looking nice, and my neighbors do as well. So yeah, I think they’re doing a pretty good job.”
For Correa, who lives on the city’s north side, he said he feels more could be done on the city’s end to ensure properties are adhering to the standards set for property appearance within the district.
“I think we can do better, especially around north Goshen. I was talking to my neighbor, actually, the other day. The first thing she said is, ‘If I elect you, what are you going to do about those houses in that corner, and then in that corner’, and I was like, ‘Well, that’s something to think about,’” Correa said. “The houses in front of Chamberlain School, a lot of people were telling me about those, that it’s a school, and we’ve got to make it look nice, more attractive, so we can get more young people, more people to move in, kids. So I think we can do a better job of making the outside appearances look better, especially a lot of people complain about the rental properties. So I think we can do better at helping them and helping our community, our neighborhood look a little nicer.”
For her part, Shell also indicated she felt there could be some definite improvement when it comes to the city’s enforcement of its property appearance standards.
“I’ve walked about every street in this district during my campaign. I’ve been to almost 450 houses, and I’ve seen things that I wasn’t expecting to see. I mean, a house down the street from me, the porch is filled with what I think is trash, and there’s dog feces all over the porch,” Shell said. “And I think it takes neighbors to call but, at the same time, I think the city has an obligation to police, if you will, go around and look.
“It’s a complicated issue, because I very strongly believe in property rights. But at the same time, when you live in a city, you make a social contract to take care of your neighbors as you should yourself, and sometimes I’m not seeing that done,” she added of the issue. “And it’s not necessarily renters, and I don’t want them to be unfairly targeted. But I’ve seen some things that are definitely not OK, and I think a lot more could be done.”
DISTRICT 4
Rounding out Tuesday’s discussion was the District 4 Q&A, during which each candidate was asked their thoughts on the city’s plan to reduce Main Street from four lanes to two lanes and implement angled parking along the downtown thoroughfare.
In responding to the question, Huser said he felt it may be a little too early to voice an opinion on the matter given the project is not yet complete, though his hope is it will work out in the end.
“That’s yet to be seen, of course. But I think the businesses hopefully had a large amount of input down there to make that decision. With that area there, I think they’re the ones that we really needed to consider,” Huser said of the plan. “As far as do we have adequate roads without Main Street being four lanes there, on Third Street, there needs to be something done differently with the lights because if you’re going to divert that much more traffic down Third Street, at certain times of the day especially, it is an absolute mess. And so by losing the ability to use Main Street as an alternative route, I do think we’re going to be addressing some new issues there. So I can see it as a problem. But, like I said, I think personally, the decision has already been made, and if works out, great.”
For her part, Eichorn said she is excited about the project, and sees it as a positive change for the downtown corridor.
“I live two blocks from downtown, and I am downtown all the time. I walk down there and, because of the lights, I feel OK crossing the street. But when we had the stop signs and four lanes, I did not feel safe walking across the street. I feel like if we can get traffic to slow down a bit more downtown, it will be nicer for the businesses, (people will) stop more, they’ll be able to see what business opportunities are there to shop. I think that’s what downtown if for,” Eichorn said. “When I think about the parking, going down there on First Fridays, it’s near impossible to find a spot. I’m really excited about the idea of the angled parking. I’m really glad that it’s going to be a temporary thing, with just the lines being painted, and that it can be an experiment, so to speak, so if it doesn’t work out — if there is a lot of negative backlash, or people are just not capable of understanding the angled parking — we can turn it around. It’s not a permanent thing. I’m always for trying out new things, and looking at things from every angle, and trying to understand every option possible. And if we don’t at least try it, we’re not going to know.”
