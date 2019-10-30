GOSHEN — With Tuesday's municipal election fast approaching, the seven candidates seeking three available Goshen City Council district seats were given a final chance to try and wow their potential constituents during a special candidates forum in the Jennings Auditorium of the Greencroft Welcome Center.
Sponsored by the Greencroft Residents Council, Tuesday night's forum offered each of the seven candidates a chance to share who they are and answer questions related to their candidacies in the municipal election.
Among the candidates to speak were Republican incumbent Doug Nisley, who is facing a challenge for his District 2 seat from Democrat Jonathan Neufeld; Republican Matt Schrock and Independent Rafael Correa, who are each seeking to replace outgoing Republican District 3 councilman Mike Orgill, who has decided not to seek another term; and Republican Mark Huser and Democrat Megan Eichorn, who are each seeking to replace outgoing Democratic District 4 councilwoman Julia Gautsche, who is also not seeking another term on the council.
Democrat Jennifer Shell, who is challenging Schrock and Correa for the District 3 council seat, was unable to attend the forum due to a prior engagement.
There are no contested races for city council District 1 or District 5.
IMPORTANT ISSUES
Following a brief introduction by each candidate, the forum continued with a Q&A session moderated by Jim Kroemer, former publisher of The Goshen News, with assistance by GRC member Judy Wise.
Included among the questions asked of the candidates was the following: In your opinion, what is the most important issue facing Goshen?
DISTRICT 2
Speaking first, Nisley said he feels maintaining a safe environment is the most pressing issue facing the city both now and in the future.
“We have a tremendous first responders, police department, fire department, and we need to maintain that. We’ve had our neighboring cities — South Bend and Elkhart — having murders over there and stuff, and I think we need to stay on top of what we can do ... to provide our police department with the most up-to-date equipment,” Nisley said. “I know they are getting new cameras that will be on their vests, and just things like that. And our fire department, we’ve got to make sure that they have what they need. But to maintain and grow a safe community along with an inviting community for people to come here and live, we’ve got to make sure that we take care of that part of it, too, and it’s safe for everybody, even our businesses that we can get to move in to Goshen, and offer them a safe place to come to.”
For his part, Neufeld said Goshen is currently considered a leader among small towns in Indiana, and the biggest challenge moving forward will be to continue putting in the work needed to ensure the continued integrity of that leadership.
“I think the challenge that we face going forward ... is that all of the things that are going to face our neighbors and other communities are going to come at us a little faster and a little sooner, and we’re going to be managing for the near-term future,” Neufeld said. “We’re going to be managing growth needs, diversity needs, infrastructure build-up needs and repair needs. All of that stuff needs to be executed and managed in a way that maintains, that shows that we are the kind of community that takes on challenges, that meets them, and that deserves to be held up as a model place, a place where people want to move, a place where people want to bring their businesses, a place where people want to raise their families. And so, because of that, because we have taken on that challenge, we are going to be facing growth challenges, diversity challenges, challenges of working together, and continuing to work well together.”
DISTRICT 3
Next to speak was Schrock, who, like Nisley, spoke of the importance of maintaining a safe community for the city’s residents.
“The best way to have a safe community, I think, is just to get to know your neighbors a little bit better, and maybe take a little bit more interest in your neighbors. That way, when one person goes on vacation, the other person can help, you know, watch their home, just to make sure that everything is covered by just basic friendship,” Schrock said. “So get to know your neighbors better, more camaraderie, get neighborhood watch programs started. While I was walking (the district), a lot of people talked about petty theft, vandalism, dogs running around free ... I mean, I’ve heard a lot of stories about a lot of things, and what it really comes down to is ... it’s all about getting to know your neighbors better. Know your neighbors better, and it all equals to a safer community.”
For Correa, safety again was pointed to as the most pressing issue facing the city today.
“I think safety is our number one priority, more than an issue,” Correa said of the question. “I think the police department has been doing a great job. I actually grew up with a lot of the policemen that are in there now. A lot of them I went to school with, and a lot of them I’ve played soccer with, so I know them well, and I think they’re doing a great job. I talk to them often, and continue to tell them to keep their work up, and that they’re doing a great job.”
Moving beyond law enforcement, Correa also pointed to infrastructure-related safety concerns, such as a lack of sidewalks, as a major issue within the city that needs to remain on the council’s radar.
“Actually today, my wife was giving me a ride to work because my car broke down the other day, so there was a high schooler who had to go around a parked vehicle on the road, and she was walking down the middle of the road. And District 3 has not a lot of lighting, and she was wearing a black jacket and black pants, and I told my wife, ‘Wow, look, that’s why we need sidewalks. She is literally walking in the middle of the road’,” Correa said. “So I think safety is a priority, whether it’s with the police force, whether it’s sidewalk safety for our residents ... and getting to know your neighbors. I’ve always agreed with that. I’m from Ligonier. I was just approached by one of my former teachers, and they told me that Ligonier has the lowest crime rate in Indiana, which is one thing I think they do really well there. Every neighbor knows each other. I knew everybody in that town. And it’s a small town, so it’s a little different. But I think that’s one thing that works very well.”
DISTRICT 4
For Eichorn, ensuring the lines of communication between the city’s residents and leadership remain open, particularly when faced with the extremely divisive national political scene, topped her list of the most pressing concerns facing the city today.
“As I’ve been sitting here listening to everybody talk about safety, and policies, and infrastructure, all I could think about was what I see on a day-to-day basis, and that is the fact that in my day-to-day life at work and through my kids, people are just not listening to each other, and I think that across Goshen, I think that’s the biggest thing that we need to really do,” Eichorn said. “With the national politics going so negative, we need to really fight to keep that out of our community, and to make sure that we keep Goshen in its vibrant, really successful path that it’s going on, and to keep the outside world out of it.”
Additionally, Eichorn said she feels getting the city’s youth more involved in politics and the day-to-day operations of their communities is a necessity if the city is to continue to grow and prosper.
“I’m also really concerned about our kids in this community and their health and their safety, and to get their faces out from behind a screen and to get them more involved in our community as a whole so that they can communicate better, and they can listen better, and they can be more involved with what’s around them,” Eichorn added. “I see it with school, I see it with my own kids, and while it’s a different kind of answer than everybody else, that to me is a big part of what is going to make Goshen get better, is if we can really focus on our kids and make sure that they can be a part of the community as a whole.”
For his part, Huser pointed to what he considers Goshen’s lack of affordable housing options as his primary issue of concern for the city.
“I think probably the number one thing that I’ve seen in the city of Goshen, especially when I walk around the 4th District, is our housing situation, and the affordability of housing in Goshen. So I think that’s something we need to really, really address. But I think it starts with all of us, and by that I mean, there are many, many homes in Goshen that are in need of repair,” Huser said. “We have the city ordinances that govern that. We need to make certain that they’re enforced. And when I’m talking about enforcing, I don’t mean going in and saying ‘Hey, you haven’t kept our standards up, we’re evicting you, we’re taking your house’. I’m talking about bringing it up to standards, and that means investigating, finding out why they aren’t able to maintain a home in a decent manner and keep our neighborhoods nice. And then we, as a community, need to come together. If it’s just strictly an economic need, then we need to find resources out there that can help with those situations. If it’s a physical need where they just can’t do the work, but they’ve got the finances, then we need to come up with those people.”
Like many of his fellow district candidates, Huser also pointed to safety as an important and ongoing issue within the city.
“We need to be a community that not only knows our neighbor, but works with our neighbor, and does the things necessary to maintain a great community,” Huser said. “And as far as the safety issue, I mean, I was involved in law enforcement in this community for 32 years. There will never be enough police officers to keep us safe 100 percent of the time. We wouldn’t be able to afford it as taxpayers. But part of it is caring about your neighbor, and knowing your neighbor.”
