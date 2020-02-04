GOSHEN — Goshen’s park facilities will remain free of alcohol following action by the Goshen City Council on Tuesday evening.
During their meeting, council members voted on second and final reading to deny a plan recommended by the Goshen Park Board to allow the use of alcohol at certain park facilities.
As initially proposed, the amendment to the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department rules and regulations would have allowed those who rent park facilities and pavilions for weddings, parties, etc., the option of possessing and/or consuming alcohol as long as they complied with the department’s usage policy and all state alcohol and tobacco commission permits, rules and regulations.
The council’s members had actually approved the request on first reading during their Jan. 7 meeting with the goal of getting the proposal out to the public, though with the understanding that significant changes would likely need to be made for it to have any chance of passage down the line.
WINDING ROAD
While the request was ultimately denied in a vote of 4-3, it was not before a significant amount of discussion on the topic by both council and audience members, as well as passage of a number of amendments to the originally proposed request.
Throughout Tuesday’s discussion, a variety of questions and concerns were raised, some of which centered around how people would be made aware of the new rules, who would be held liable should an issue or injury arise due to the allowance of alcohol use, and if/how the policy could be implemented while still ensuring the family-friendly nature of the parks remains intact. Still others questioned why alcohol should be allowed within the parks while smoking has been banned.
Given the number of questions and concerns raised regarding the requested change, council members discussed and ultimately approved several amendments to the proposal in an attempt to make it more palatable. Those amendments included:
• Requiring that anyone renting a park facility and wishing to have alcohol must hire either a licensed professional caterer or bartender who would be responsible for serving the alcohol, monitoring for overconsumption, checking IDs, etc.
• Limiting served alcohol to beer and wine only, as opposed to beer, wine and hard liquor.
• Requiring the hiring of professional security at all events serving alcohol, the number of which would be determined by the parks department.
• Requiring the purchase of a one-day, $1 million liability policy for all events serving alcohol.
• Establishment of a sunset clause that would effectively end the new policy on March 1, 2021, unless the council voted to extend the policy.
However, despite the attempts at compromise, in the end the request’s detractors won out, and a majority of the council’s members came down on the side of denial in a final vote of 4-3 against passage.
Voting against the requested change were council members Jim McKee, R-District 1, Doug Nisley, R-District 2, Matt Schrock, R-District 3, and Brett Weddell, R-At-Large.
Voting for the request as amended were council members Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, Julia King, D-At-Large, and Gilberto Perez Jr., D-District 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.