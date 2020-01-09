GOSHEN — A plan to allow the use of alcohol at certain park facilities got the initial green light from Goshen City Council members Tuesday, though with the understanding that significant changes will likely need to be made to the proposal for it to have any chance of passage by the council down the line.
As proposed, the amendment to the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department rules and regulations would allow those who rent park facilities and pavilions for weddings, parties, etc., the option of possessing and/or consuming alcohol as long as they comply with the department’s usage policy and all state alcohol and tobacco commission rules and regulations.
PUBLIC INPUT
In passing the vote 6-1 on first reading Tuesday, a majority of the council’s members indicated they were making the initial “Yes” vote with the goal of getting word of the proposal — which has already been approved by the city’s park board — out to the public so any questions, suggestions or concerns they may have can be heard before a final vote on the proposal takes place.
“Until there’s actual action taken by the council on first reading, a lot of times the public doesn’t really start to talk until after that happens," Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of the move. "So we want to make sure that there is time for public input.”
Stutsman noted that when he was a member of the council in 2012, he opposed a similar proposal due to fears it was overly broad and would allow anyone to bring beer into the city’s parks. However, he indicated Tuesday he is in favor of the proposed change, as it would require all alcohol be supplied by a professional, such as a licensed caterer, who would be responsible for checking IDs and cutting off those at risk of overconsumption.
“I’m still adamant that I don’t want to see somebody showing up next to Tommy’s Kids Castle grilling with a cooler of beer, drinking too much and being right next to the kids,” Stutsman added. “This gives us an opportunity to allow for some of those events that want to to have some alcohol in our pavilions and some other identified locations, but still protecting the kids that are there, because you’ll have an on-site professional that is serving the alcohol, checking for age 21, and also they’re responsible not to overserve anyone. So that’s why I now feel comfortable with this move for the city.”
GOOD POLICIES
According to Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department, the idea for the proposed change arose in response to the upcoming construction of a new multipurpose pavilion and ice rink along the millrace, which she said has the potential to be a popular venue for weddings, parties, etc.
In addition, Heyde noted that alcohol is already allowed at certain facilities her department manages, but does not own, such as the Powerhouse property along the millrace.
“So it poses a little bit of a gray area, with the rentals and reservations within our department,” Heyde said of the department’s current alcohol policy. “But also the park board saw that there could be some other benefits to allowing other parties, banquets, weddings to be able to have alcohol within the facilities in the parks.”
Speaking to those parks department-managed properties that currently allow alcohol, Stutsman also noted he has heard of no issues resulting from the use of alcohol at events held in those locations to date.
Heyde in turn noted she feels the parks department has a very capable staff that will be able to properly oversee and manage the proposed alcohol change.
“I feel like we have pretty good procedures in place now. We do have staff on duty during rentals, so they’re checking in with them, particularly when they arrive at the facility, and then again in the evening, they’re checking out with the individuals who have rented the facility,” Heyde said. “So I feel pretty confident that it’s something that we could do, and manage, and come up with some good policies to do that.”
QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS
Throughout Tuesday’s discussion, a variety of questions and concerns were raised by council and audience members related to the proposal, some of which centered around how people will be made aware of the new rules, who will be held liable should an issue or injury arise due to the allowance of alcohol use, and if/how the policy can be implemented while still ensuring the family-friendly nature of the parks remains intact. Still others questioned why alcohol should be allowed within the parks while smoking has been banned.
While casting a “Yes” vote Tuesday in order to get the proposal out to the public, councilman Jim McKee, R-District 1, said he plans to vote against the proposal when it comes back up for a final reading.
“I have every confidence in the people running the department. I don’t have any issue with that at all. But when you start adding alcohol and things, it changes your perception and what you’re thinking,” McKee said of the issue. “I just think we should make it as family-friendly as we can. I’m not comfortable with it.”
Council newcomer Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, was of a different opinion, however, noting she feels the council should give the proposed change a chance.
“Lets try it out, and see how it goes,” Eichorn said. “We have to worry about if things would happen, but I’m not of the opinion of not doing it just because of the ‘What if.’”
Of the council’s seven members, councilman Doug Nisley, R-District 2, was the sole “No” vote on the change Tuesday, noting his belief the city shouldn’t be competing with private businesses and venues who provide similar offerings.
“I would like to see that we don’t rush this, that we slow it down and let the public put their say into it,” Nisley said prior to Tuesday’s vote. “I think we need to get feedback from the public.”
In order to make the proposal more palatable, several council members indicated they will likely be offering amendments to the proposal when it comes back for final consideration, such as possibly restricting alcohol use to only enclosed facilities, or limiting the types of alcohol served to just beer and wine, as opposed to beer, wine and hard liquor.
