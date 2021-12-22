NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members dealt with year end business at their meeting Monday evening, including final approval of the 2022 salary ordinance.
The council passed on third and final reading the 2022 salary ordinance, which gives a five percent increase across the board. No further comment was given Monday night but when the ordinance was first presented Mayor Phil Jenkins said the goal this year was to get salaries in a more competitive range.
They also streamlined the ordinance this year, combining the elected and non-elected salaries in the same ordinance and including separate exhibits for benefits, longevity pay and extra certifications.
Mayor Jenkins said at the time the ordinance was first presented that next year they hoped to rely more on performance reviews rather than across the board increases.
Annexation
Also approved on third reading was an ordinance annexing a 12 acre parcel west of town owned by Weldon Miller. According to the petition by Miller he was making the request in preparation for the sale of the property to Gen Y Hitch. The property is located on US Hwy 6 west.
All of the surrounding property is already annexed into the city.
In other business, the council:
• The council approved a resolution for yearend transfers for several departments. Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight said he explained the process to new council members prior to its approval. “The list is considerably smaller this year than last year.”
• Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight explained to the council the reason for the large amount of accounts payable vouchers was due to the longevity pay that is paid out at year end as well as those who get paid once or twice a year.
• Mayor Jenkins explained to the council that the city attorney is checking into the benefit to the city to take part in the opioid settlement and the council thought that was a good idea.
Commented
