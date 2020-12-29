GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members closed out their final meeting of the year Tuesday with passage of an ordinance aimed at cleaning up the city’s 2020 budget.
According to Jeffery Weaver, deputy clerk-treasurer for the city, the approved ordinance was needed in order to allow his office to transfer money from budget lines with excess funding into budget lines that exceeded their original budget limits, all with the goal of ensuring that each line ends the year within budget as required by the state.
“These are just some budget cleanups on the 2020 budget that we try to address every year,” Weaver said of the need for the ordinance. “The state requires that everything be in four categories — personal services, supplies, services and charges and capital expenditures — and every category in every fund must be within budget. So, of course, within each of these categories we have account lines, and the way we make sure that these categories are within the budget is to move part of the budget that was allowed. So, we’re moving some of that permission from one category to another.”
LINE TRANSFERS
Per the ordinance, a total of 11 lines needed to be adjusted in order to bring them within budget, a majority of which were under the city’s General Fund. A breakdown of the General Fund transfers included:
• Moving $300 from the Mayor Postage line to the Mayor Other Office Expenses line.
• Moving $3,000 from the Clerk-Treasurer Travel Expenses line to the Clerk-Treasurer Other Office Expenses line.
• Moving $2,600 from the Cemeteries Gas-Diesel-Propane line to the Cemeteries Equipment Repairs line.
• Moving $400 from the Central Garage Rental Uniforms line to the Central Garage Education line.
• Moving $75,395 from the Police Full-Time Personnel line to the Board of Works Capital Projects line.
• Moving $81,000 from the Police Full-Time Personnel line to the Police Other Equipment line.
• Moving $50,000 from the Fire Saved Clothing Allowance line to the Ambulance Other Equipment line.
• Moving $20,000 from the Fire Saved Clothing Allowance line to the Fire Other Equipment line.
Rounding out the approved ordinance were two transfers under the city’s Aviation Fund, and one transfer under the city’s Public Safety LOIT Fund. They included:
• Moving $600 from the Aviation Building Supplies line to the Aviation Full Time Personnel line.
• Moving $700 from the Aviation Building Supplies line to the Aviation Retirement line.
• Moving $86,000 from the Public Safety LOIT PD Gas-Diesel-Propane line to the Public Safety LOIT Police Retirement line.
PRETTY REMARKABLE
“If anything, my only other comment about all of these, really, would be to say that the fact that we only have 11 adjustments here, especially in a year like this, it’s actually pretty remarkable how our departments have been able to keep so many things within the budget,” Weaver said of the relatively small amount of necessary transfers included in the ordinance. “I’m really impressed by that.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment regarding the small number of requested transfers.
“We always try to only spend 95% of our budget. We did come in right around 90% this year because of a lot of things we cut back on, and pulled back on, just because of COVID-19,” Stutsman said. “So, I’m feeling good about how we were able to protect the budget this year.”
The council’s members agreed, and the ordinance was approved unanimously.
