GOSHEN — Citing concerns about pedestrian safety and maintaining the recently reconstructed downtown corridor, Goshen City Council members Tuesday approved an ordinance officially banning trucks or commercial vehicles exceeding 20 feet in length from traveling on Main Street.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, the call to ban commercial vehicles from Main Street is directly related to the street’s recently completed $1 million makeover, which included repaving and reconfiguring Main Street from four lanes down to two lanes; changing parking along the thoroughfare from parallel to angled; striping bump-outs at intersections with delineators and movable planters; removing signals at Clinton, Washington and Jefferson streets and replacing them with four-way stops; replacing curb ramps and select sections of sidewalk along the corridor; adding mid-block crossings between Washington and Jackson streets; and reducing the corridor’s speed limit to 25 mph.
“With the reconstruction of Main Street, everybody remembers what it looked like prior to the reconstruction work,” Sailor said of the previously dilapidated roadway. “We removed five inches of asphalt on that roadway, and got down to the good concrete material and built that back up. A big component of maintaining that road surface in the future is removing heavy load trucks off of that.”
In addition, Sailor noted that banning commercial vehicles from Main Street should also help to improve pedestrian safety along the corridor, which was one of the major driving factors of the street’s redesign plan.
“Through the Board of Works, we reduced the speed limit on that street. The next component of that is just removing some of the heavy trucks on that roadway,” he said. “We have also added, based upon requests from the businesses downtown, mid-block crossings. We’re beginning to add safety on that, and we’re looking to, again, reduce the heavier trucks on that roadway.”
LOCAL DELIVERIES ALLOWED
While most commercial traffic on Main Street will be prohibited, Sailor was quick to note that local deliveries to downtown businesses will still be allowed under the new ordinance.
“We are not looking to prevent deliveries on that street,” Sailor said of the exception. “We think it’s going to be a benefit for the longterm maintenance of that corridor.”
THE ORDINANCE
As approved, the new ordinance reads as follows:
“Section 1. Prohibition: In accordance with Indiana Code § 9-20-1-3©, trucks or commercial vehicles in excess of 20 feet in length are prohibited from operating on Main Street from Pike Street/U.S. 33 to Madison Street except as necessary to make deliveries on Main Street in the prohibited area. The length of the vehicle includes the length of the truck and trailer.
Section 2. Penalty: Any person found violating this ordinance shall be subject to enforcement in accordance with Indiana Code § 34-28-5 et seq. and Indiana Code § 9-30-3 et seq., as each may be amended from time to time. The court may enter a judgment for violation of this ordinance, in an amount not exceeding $2,500.
Section 3. Exempted Vehicles: This ordinance does not apply to vehicles used solely for personal use, vehicles owned or operated on behalf of federal, state, and local governments, or buses and trolleys that are 45 feet in length or less.
Section 4. Signs: Appropriate signs shall be posted designating the size of trucks and commercial vehicles that are prohibited from using Main Street from Pike Street/U.S. 33 to Madison Street.
Section 5. Commercial Vehicle: Commercial vehicle has the meaning set forth in 49 CFR 383.5.
Section 6. Severability: The provisions of this ordinance are severable, and the invalidity of any phrase, clause or part of this ordinance shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
Section 7. Other Ordinances: All ordinances and parts of ordinances inconsistent or in conflict with the terms of this ordinance are repealed to the extent of the inconsistency or conflict.
Section 8. Effective Date: This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, approval and adoption according to the laws of the State of Indiana; but only after the posting of signs giving notice of the prohibition upon or at the entrance to the portion of Main Street that is affected.”
TRUCK ROUTE REVIEW
In anticipation of Tuesday’s approval, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman noted he has been working with the Goshen Engineering Department on a plan to review the city’s existing truck routes in order to determine if there needs to be any changes or adjustments made in light of the new Main Street commercial vehicle prohibition.
“I will let you know that Josh Corwin and Dustin Sailor with the engineering department, we’ve sat down because of this discussion and we’re looking at all the truck routes in Goshen and seeing if we need to alter those and how we need to make sure they work better,” Sailor said of the plan.
The ordinance was approved unanimously on both first and second reading.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Oversaw the official swearing-in of the council’s new youth advisor, Hazany Palomino, an incoming senior at Goshen High School. Elected by her peers at the high school, Palomino will serve a one-year term on the council representing the voice of the city’s youth.
• Approved a $104,232 contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation to include the relocation of a city water main and installation of lighting fixtures as part of INDOT’s plan to reconstruct the intersection of U.S. 33 and College Avenue beginning later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.