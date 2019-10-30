GOSHEN — With two at-large Goshen City Council seats currently up for grabs heading into Tuesday's municipal election, community members got the chance to hear a last-minute appeal from candidates seeking to fill those council seats during a special candidates forum in the Jennings Auditorium of the Greencroft Welcome Center.
Sponsored by the Greencroft Residents Council, the forum Tuesday night offered each of the four candidates seeking to fill the available at-large seats a chance to share who they are and answer questions related to their candidacies.
The four candidates speaking included Republican incumbent Brett Weddell and Democratic incumbent Julia King. The two incumbents were in turn joined by newcomers Charles Mumaw, a Democrat and retired Goshen businessman, and David Daugherty, a Republican and former president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.
Following a brief introduction by each candidate, the forum continued with a Q&A session moderated by Jim Kroemer, former publisher of The Goshen News, with assistance by GRC member Judy Wise.
IMPORTANT ISSUES
Included among the questions asked of the candidates during Q&A session was the following: In your opinion, what is the most important issue facing Goshen?
JULIA KING
Responding first, King said the city’s most pressing challenge comes down to getting along well together, and sharing power.
“I think as a council, it is to make sure that we’re carefully and deliberately setting priorities together. And in order to do that effectively, we have to be well organized, we have to have our processes that we all understand, and the public understands,” King said. “Some of my priorities I’ve put toward trying to make sure that our processes are clear for the public, whether it’s getting new people understanding about our board and commission application and nomination process ... We have to kind of boil it down and say, what does that action look like for us? If we say this is important, or this is important, well, how do we act in order to get to that place?
"And I just think that we have to, again, share power, be listening to each other, understanding on council that we’re all representing various other people who aren’t in the room with us, and making sure we’re thinking of all of the various people that we do represent in Goshen when we make decisions together, and that those decisions are appropriate for as many people as possible.”
BRETT WEDDELL
Next up was Weddell, who said he sees the most pressing issue facing the city as not just one thing, but something that can vary greatly from person to person and situation to situation, requiring a significant amount of flexibility on the council’s part.
“What is the most important issue facing Goshen? It’s what your concern is at that time. Councilman (Doug) Nisley was telling us the other night that some resident in his neighborhood called and said ‘Hey, Borden trash services dumped a trash can off at my house, I don’t want it, and they said they can’t pick it up for a week’. That’s the most important issue facing Goshen for that resident at that time," Weddell said. "Whether it’s going to be our $40 million-plus budget, at that time, that’s the most important issue. Whether it’s the chicken ordinance ... that was the most important issue for all those individuals that were there at that meeting at that time. Whether it was the environmental resolution that our youth initiative brought forward. They brought a lot of students there to talk in favor of that. That was the most important issue at that time. Whether it was the 40 percent increase on our water and sewer, that was the most important issue at that time.
“To say that there is one important issue, that issue is different for each person. There are the basics that we all need to do, and then there is the issue that you have at that time, and that’s what we need to direct our attention to,” Weddell added. “And so I think that’s what’s most important as a council member, and particularly at-large. We’re covering everything. We’ve got to be on our feet, ready to go. What’s concerning you? Let's work on it.”
DAVID DAUGHERTY
For his part, Daugherty pointed to ensuring a safe community for all city residents, businesses and visitors as the most important issue facing the city today.
“As I look at things, being a safe community for everybody who lives here, visits here and works here is important, and I was really disturbed last month when I ran across a sign in Art Alley downtown, and somebody had pasted it to the wall, and it said ‘Tell your neighbor, not the police’. That’s scary,” Daugherty said. “And I know that Mayor (Allan) Kauffman and I participated in some community meetings, and we worked hard to really make sure that the Latino community in particular felt that Goshen was a safe community. And that poster on the wall was directed at the Latino community. That scares me that that attitude would come back, because we worked so hard. And I know the Community Relations Commission is looking at some things, and I hope they’re successful. But we need a safe community for everybody here, for everybody who works here, for everybody who visits here.”
CHARLES MUMAW
As for Mumaw, he pointed to ensuring the proper and timely enforcement of rental housing standards within Goshen as the most pressing issue currently facing the city.
“I believe roughly 40 percent of the housing in Goshen is rentals. That means that people are moving into our community. We have to have standards for our rentals in the city of Goshen,” Mumaw said. “We could maybe come up with a certified list of landlords who are willing to take HUD vouchers, because some of the landlords refuse to take the HUD vouchers, which would pay about half of the rent in a situation. So those are some very definite things that affect each and every neighborhood, not just the south part of town, or the west part of town. I feel that that is an issue that we need to look at very closely, and maybe have this list of certified landlords who are going to be willing to meet the standards that we have set for our community.”
