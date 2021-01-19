GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members stood united Tuesday in calling for civility in the face of heightened political tensions and urging solidarity in support of peaceful democratic debate.
During Tuesday's meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve passage of a resolution titled “Supporting Domestic Tranquility.”
At the heart of the approved resolution, which featured bipartisan sponsorship by council members Julia King, D-At Large, and Doug Nisley, R-District 2, is the following statement:
“Regardless of political affiliation or world view, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in solidarity — and in the name of Domestic Tranquility — to speak forcefully, and in one voice, against any and all efforts to intimidate, threaten, or use physical force as a means to control public policy or the legislative process.”
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, King spoke briefly on what led to the decision to move forward with consideration of such a resolution.
“I think it’s fairly obvious why we brought this, considering the national political scene, and also the local political scene. The country cannot escape the tension around politics, and I think that some of the rhetoric has gotten really out of hand,” King said. “I want to say that when I called Doug, he didn’t hesitate for one second to join in condemning harassment, threats and physical violence. And I told him at the time that it made me breath easier. I was very happy to have that conversation with Doug, and that we both agreed, there’s just no place for that.
“Democracy is not going to thrive when you have people threatening to get their ways, and berating people. We have to have an open exchange of ideas, but we have to do it in a way that is nonthreatening,” she added. “And it doesn’t mean we don’t get angry. We can get angry. The issue is how do we deal with our anger, and how do we continue to have conversations even within that anger.”
Nisley offered a similar sentiment when explaining his decision to co-sponsor the resolution.
“To me, this is not a Republican or Democratic issue. This is an issue about the Constitution, which as an elected official we swore to uphold,” Nisley said. “It is about doing business for all the people, without intimidation or violence. With that said, it doesn’t mean that we cannot have vigorous discussions and disagreements. I encourage people to voice their opinion peacefully, respectfully, and without violence, and I will be the first one to defend their right to do that.”
The remainder of the council’s members agreed, and the resolution was approved in a vote of 7-0 in favor.
“I appreciate you both bringing this to us, and in a bipartisan fashion. Everything that is in this I agree with,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman added of the resolution, speaking directly to King and Nisley. “I think it’s how a community functions, and it’s how a community grows, and I think that this is a valuable statement for us as the elected officials of Goshen to stand in front of everybody and say this is how we’re going to continue to act, and what needs to happen. So, thank you both.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Voted to re-elect Councilman Brett Weddell, R-At Large, as the council’s president for 2021.
• Approved a Local Roads and Bridges Matching Grant agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation for reconstruction of 16th Street from College Avenue to Plymouth Avenue. The grant agreement, which represents 50% of the eligible costs of the project, maxes out at $549,975.
• Approved a service delivery agreement with the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners for the 2021 Elkhart County Drug-Free Community Funds grant in the amount of $28,567. The funding will be used by the Goshen Police Department to purchase 64 portable breath analyzers.
• Voted to establish the annual Cumulative Capital Development Fund for 2021 at a tax rate not to exceed $0.05 on every $100 of assessed valuation for all taxable property within the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.