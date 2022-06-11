GOSHEN — Steel Harbor, LLC, 22412 Innovation Dr., Elkhart, returned to the Elkhart County Council at Saturday’s board meeting to again seek a tax phase-in.
The company, owned by Gopi Ganta, CEO of FabX Industries, requested a five-year tax phase-in, but had been denied in May, councilman Adam Bujalski explained, due to a lack of time to review ahead of the meeting.
“One of the reasons I like to have a little bit more time is to research the background of the company, the ownership, what kind of corporate neighbor they are,” he said. “I’ve seen some that come across that aren’t a neighbor that we want in Elkhart county because we do have a great business climate here that people that come here support.”
The manufacturing facility will feature a 55,000 building specializing in high-quality steel fabrication service for automotive, architectural, furniture, and automotive industries, CEO/President of the Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County Chris Stager told the council.
They plan to invest $4 million for the construction of the new facility with an additional investment of $0.1 million in manufacturing and IT equipment. They plan to hire 28 people with an average wage of $20 per hour with benefits.
The council approved a declaratory resolution for the tax phase-in. Roll call indicated that all councilmen but David Hess and Douglas Graham voted in favor of the resolution, 4:2. Next month they’ll move for a confirmatory resolution.
- District 12 State Senator Black Doriot, District 48 State Representative Doug Miller, and District 49 State Representative Joanna King presented to the Elkhart County Council a check, which is technically already received, for $1 million from the Community Crossings grant program. Elkhart County and the residing cities and towns have received almost $3 million in Community Crossings grants this year.
- Randy Yohn was honored for his 15 years of participation on the county council. Darryl Riegsecker was honored for 10 years.
- The council passed an additional appropriation for $1.2 million from the motor vehicle highway fund for capital outlays.
- The council also passed a solid waste appropriation for $8.9 million toward capital outlays for the landfill. The approval was a transfer of funds per ordinance performed on an annual basis.
- The council did not approve the Bristol Indiana Corporation’s tax abatement compliance (CF-1). The abatement was approved at roughly $50,000 per year, but due to a decrease in projected staffing, the company only did about $36,000 in the previous year. The council also did not approve General RV’s compliance due to what councilmen believed was a possible clerical error. General RV lost their abatement last year due to not informing. General RV’s compliance was tabled, to be resubmitted for reconsideration after explanation or possible correction.
- The council increased the tax rate of internal loans from 2 percent to 2.5 percent with a new amortization schedule. It applies to loans of the Johnson Street Bridge Project and the Six Span Bridge Project, C.R. 38 East Reconstruction Project, interlocal agreement with the Town of Bristol for bypass funding, 911 Center 800 MHZ radio system upgrade, 2019 sheriff’s department upgrade, and the loan of landfill funds for the Elkhart County Election Board voting tabulation upgrade.
- Elkhart County Council approved an ordinance for the establishment of a Title IV-E Foster Care Grant Fund for the Elkhart County Public Defenders Department during the Saturday board meeting. Attorney Craig Buche explained the public defenders’ office hopes it will become a yearly grant.
- Goshen resident Glenn Null told the council during public comment that when he came to the Elkhart County Administration Building during the May elections, several doors including a handicap-accessible door were locked. He spoke on the topic previously during May’s council meeting, explaining that the issue is a violation of Open Door Law and federal ADA laws. “We, The People, need to see how We the People’s votes are counted,” he said. Councilmen agreed and informed Null that Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers also indicated the same.