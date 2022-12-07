NAPPANEE — On Monday, Nappanee City Council members approved and finalized sewer use and sewer rate ordinance amendments regarding receiving sewage effluent from communities in the county per an agreement with the Elkhart County Regional Sewer District.
To expedite the changes council members approved suspending the rules and approved both ordinances on second and third readings.
The first ordinance was the sewer use amendment, adding the category of contractual user.
For the sewer rate ordinance amendment, a public hearing took place after the second reading, but no one from the public was present. The amended ordinance has the rate recommended by Baker Tilly of $5.75 per 100 cubic feet of waste.
“Is that less than the city pays?” Council Member Dana Hollar asked.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said it was and that the amount is based on the amount of sewage, the assessed value of the treatment plant and other calculations.
Council Member Amy Rosa asked if what the city would be receiving from Foraker, Southwest and Tecumseh Acres is partially processed and Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said yes the city will only be receiving wastewater, no solids or papers.
“So it’ll require less treatment than the residents receive,” she said and Gerber said that was a correct statement.
Hollar clarified his position.
“If they’re receiving the same service they should be paying the same price but if it’s not the same service, I understand that,” he said.
Council Member Ben Leavitt asked if the rate could be revisited in the future and Jenkins said it could.
“Any increase that we see in our rates they’ll also see," he said.
Resolution for interest in US 6 properties
The council approved a resolution expressing interest in obtaining properties necessary for a center turn lane on US Hwy 6 east by the airport industrial park.
Jenkins said the redevelopment commission pledged money for widening the road and they need to obtain some property for right of ways. There are 17 parcels listed in Union Township affected by the proposed turn lane that will start at Challenger Door on the west side and the horse racetrack on the east side.
After the meeting Jenkins said the 17 parcels vary in size from one-tenth of an acre to one-half of an acre. Most of the properties are connected to the industrial park, some are city owned, but there are a few privately owned.
Amending water rate ordinance
Nappanee residents will see their water bill reduced due to legislation eliminating taxes on water and public utilities. In 2020 the council passed a water rate ordinance step increase with the final phase slated for January, 2023.
That increase was supposed to be a 9.2% but with the elimination of the taxes it will instead be 2.2% increase. Jenkins said they wanted to approve this now rather than enact the increase and then have to reduce it. They set a public hearing for Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
Council member’s last meeting
It was the last meeting for Council Member for District 4, David Kauffman as he moved just outside the city limits.
“It’s been so much fun and then COVID hit and it was crazy but seeing the leaders through a tough time was amazing," Kauffman said. "I learned so much background and I have all the confidence in the world in the leadership of the city.”
Jenkins said his replacement was already chosen by caucus, Dustin Geyer will be sworn in at the Dec. 19 meeting.