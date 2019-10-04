GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday got the ball rolling on a much-needed renovation plan for the city’s three aging fire stations.
During their meeting, council members approved a request by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, in cooperation with Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink and Asst. Chief Mike Happer, for an additional appropriation of $150,000 to go toward a major renovation plan for the city’s three fire stations. Those include the Central Fire Station, located at 209 N. Third St., the College Avenue Station, located at 1203 College Ave., and the Reliance Road Station, located at 1728 Reliance Road.
“This is an additional appropriation that I have actually requested after working extensively for the last six to nine months with Chief Sink and Chief Happer,” Stutsman told the council in introducing the request Tuesday. “They’ve been going through all their locations of the renovations that need to happen, and a big part of that is to the living quarters of each station. They’re just old. These guys spend a lot of time there, and it’s time they spend when they’re away from their families.”
According to Stutsman, the total list of items targeted for renovation at the three fire stations is actually quite extensive, and includes everything from updating old equipment to replacing the HVAC systems, though renovating the stations’ living spaces remains the top priority.
All in all, Stutsman said, the current cost estimate for all necessary renovations and improvements falls right around $469,000.
“So today we are asking for an initial installment of $150,000,” Stutsman said of Tuesday’s request. “We’re going to start at Central Fire Station, and go through all the needs of that station. That’s the oldest one, and the one that hasn’t been touched for the longest. And then this money should be enough to carry over to another station. Once we see exactly how far this first installment gets us through these projects we will be able to better estimate the amount needed to finish the rest.”
Stutsman said the $150,000 additional appropriation will be taken out of the city’s Public Safety LOIT Fund, a special local option income tax fund earmarked specifically for the funding of police, fire and emergency medical services.
“It’s coming out of our Public Safety LOIT Fund, which is what this is meant for, to help police and fire,” Stutsman said of the plan. “So I think it’s a good first step here.”
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, councilman Doug Nisley raised the question of whether it might be cheaper to simply build a new fire station, to which Stutsman responded in the negative.
“You can look for a place to put another building, but my request will probably be about $7 million then. They’re not cheap,” Stutsman said of the likely cost of a new fire station. “We looked my first year into ... the results of (replacing) both the police and fire stations, and combined I believe it was $20 million. That’s why we’re not looking at that, because I don’t see it as feasible. I think that’s why we need to maintain and fix what we have. Someday in the future that’s going to be here, but I think we can keep working around it.”
For his part, Sink offered a similar estimate in terms of what it would likely cost to build a new fire station in today’s economy.
“For frame of reference ... when the economy was bad, we did an RFP for a new station, and it was around $5 million,” Sink told the council. “I can’t imagine what it would be today in a good, booming economy, and everybody’s busy and has plenty of work. I think $7 million may be light.”
In an effort to cut down on at least some of the anticipated renovation costs, Stutsman said many of the city’s fire personnel have expressed an interest in pitching in to do some of the renovations in-house as time/expertise allows.
“This is something where a lot of the guys have these abilities, too, so where they could be doing the work, they’re going to be doing it on their off days or on shift when they don’t have anything else to do, etc.” Stutsman told the council. “So we are going to keep it as absolutely affordable and cheap as possible as we go through these stations to get them renovated.”
The council’s members agreed, and a motion to approve the initial $150,000 installment was passed unanimously on both first and second readings.
